Win Four Tickets to Immersive, 4-Course Dining Entertainment PASSION NATION

Passion Nation is the first of its kind, immersive dining experience, exciting & enjoyable as a standalone happening but especially developed to get you ready for your Broadway experience, and you can win four tickets thanks to BroadwayWorld and PASSION NATION!

This "5 dimension" event harnesses the combination of live actors, breathtaking light projection technology and sound design, and unique integrated food and drink, to tell an inspiring tale of American optimism and accomplishments. The experience is designed to insure you have enough time to get to your Theatre if you are attending a Broadway show!

Winner gets Four Free Tickets to the show of their choosing through December 1st, 2018! Entries must be received via the portal below by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 25th.

Related Articles