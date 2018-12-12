Will Roland, AnaÂ Villafane & More Named Clive Barnes Awards Finalists

The Clive Barnes Foundation, under the leadership of former Royal Ballet soloist Valerie Taylor-Barnes, announced today the finalists and date for the 9th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York Post columnist and WOR radio personality Michael Riedel, the presentation of the annual awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center (165 West 65th Street).

The finalists for this year's Theater Artist Award are Edmund Donovan (Lewiston/Clarkston), Ian Duff (Dutch Masters), Will Roland (Be More Chill), and Ana Villafañe (Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties).

This year's Dance Artist Award finalists are Joo Won Ahn (American Ballet Theatre),Zoey Anderson (Parsons Dance), Erez Milatin (New York Theatre Ballet) andSebastian Villarini Velez (New York City Ballet).

Upon today's announcement, Valerie Taylor-Barnes, President of the Clive Barnes Foundation, said, "This year's roster of finalists each, through their extraordinary stage work, captured the type of passion and artistry that so inspired Clive, as well as everyone on the selection committee. On behalf of my fellow trustees, I applaud these rising stars for their wonderful skill and talent."

The winners will be announced during the ceremony on February 11, 2019.

All finalists receive a cash prize of $500, while the winners will each receive an award of $5,000.

Previous winners are Chase Finlay (2010, New York City Ballet), Nina Arianda (2010, Tony Award winner), MJ Rodriguez (2011), Isabella Boylston (2011, American Ballet Theatre), Rob McClure (2012, Tony Award-nominee), Lauren Lovette (2012, New York City Ballet), Jonny Orsini (2013), Lloyd Mayor (2013, Martha Graham Dance Company), Russell Janzen (2014, New York City Ballet), Alex Sharp (2014, Tony Award-winner), Gabe Stone Shayer (2015, American Ballet Theater), Dave Thomas Brown (2015), Khris Davis (2016), Indiana Woodward (2016, New York City Ballet), Gemma Bond (2017, American Ballet Theatre) and Evan Ruggiero (2017).

The finalists and winners for the dance and theatre awards are chosen by the Selection Committee, which is comprised of a panel of critics and performers in each field. This year's Selection Committee for the Clive Barnes Award includes William H. Ausman, Diana Byer, Pia Catton, Jenny Chiang, Frank DiLella, George Dorris, Erik Forrest Jackson, Patrick Pacheco, James Sutton and Valerie Taylor-Barnes.

Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends; always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to two talented young professionals and, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes.

The Foundation gives an Annual Award to two talented young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theatre.

The Clive Barnes Foundation Board of Directors includes Valerie Taylor-Barnes (President), William H. Ausman (Vice President), Charles Askegard, George Dorris, Anthony Ferro, Paloma Herrera, Holly Jones, Michelle Mathesius, Lloyd Mayor, Michael Riedel and Spring Sirkin.

