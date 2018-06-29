Will Jeremy Jordan Be Giving His Regards to Broadway Soon?

It's been an interesting afternoon in the land of Jeremy Jordan's social media, where the actor and a former collaborator have been hinting at...well, something. Maybe.

Earlier this afternoon the actor tweeted the lyrics, "It's a tune you can hum...", presumably an allusion to the song, "Broadway Here I Come" from the NBC musical television series, "Smash." Jordan debuted the Joe Iconis tune on the second season of the show.

Making things even more interesting, Jordan's former "Smash" co-star Katharine McPhee, who is currently starring on Broadway in the hit musical "Waitress," responded to the tweet with an equally cryptic and puzzling message.

?????? - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) June 30, 2018

So, is Jeremy Jordan headed back toward Broadway? Is there a Smash reunion of some kind in our future? Stay tuned!

Jeremy is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, Supergirl. He can be heard as the voice of 'Varian' in Disney Channel's animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, Smash, and he starred opposite Anna Kendrickin the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's cult musical, The Last 5 Years.

He was honored with the Rising Star award at the Napa Film Festival for his work on the film. Jeremy also starred opposite Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Todd Graff's Warner Bros. film, Joyful Noise. On Broadway, he originated the role of 'Jack Kelly' in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role last year in the Disney nationwide release of Newsies taped live onstage at LA's Pantages theatre. Jeremy originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the TheatreWorld award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he starred as 'Tony' in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story.

Related Articles