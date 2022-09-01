Will Eisner's Graphic Novel A CONTRACT WITH GOD to be Developed Into a Stage Musical

Deadline has reported that Will Eisner's 1978 graphic novel A Contract With God is being developed into a stage musical featuring music by Sam Hollander, Lisa Loeb, Matisyahu, Ryan Miller and Jill Sobule.

Read the full story HERE.

TEG has acquired the stage rights, and Hollander will serve as music producer. TEG+ is currently in the process of securing a book writer for the musical adaptation.

First published in 1978, A Contract With God consists of four stories chronicling the lives of various New Yorkers, many of them Jewish immigrants.

TEG+ shared, "All of the members of the songwriting team are Jewish musicians and composers wishing to honor their Jewish heritage and the Jewish legacy of this masterwork. The team is about to enter writing and recording sessions, produced by Hollander."

Hollander stated, "When Vivek sent me Will Eisner's A Contract With God, I was instantly floored... Getting the chance to bring this seminal graphic novel to the stage in collaboration with an iconic crew of my talented Jewish pals is just the greatest thrill ever. It's an amazing way for us all to honor our heritage while bringing this story of the 1930s New York immigrant struggle to a new audience."