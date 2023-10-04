Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings

The new musical is based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will lead two private industry readings of the new musical BEACHES on October 13, 2023.    
 
Based on the NY Times best-seller by Iris Rainer Dart, BEACHES features music by Grammy Award winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, book by Dart & Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor with Katie Coleman as Music Director. Directed by Emmy-winning and Tony nominated Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade), the reading will also star Heather Ayers, Charlotte Sydney Harrington, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Anne L. Nathan, Matthew Saldivar, Analise Scarpaci, Elizabeth Teeter, Mackenzie Wilder, Azalea Wolfe and Jared Zirilli.
 
A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow, and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.  
 
The reading is produced by Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, and Alison Spiriti for Right Angle Entertainment.
 
Theatre Calgary will present the international premiere of Beaches the Musical with previews beginning May 18th, 2024, an opening night of May 24th, and will run through June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary. Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at Click Here.




