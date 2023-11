What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2023

If your Thanksgiving plans this year include enjoying a Broadway show, take note that most productions will play a special schedule for the holiday week. While Chicago will play on Thanksgiving Day, many have added Friday matinees.

Broadway Thanksgiving Schedule:

November 20-26, 2022