Met Opera Reports Highest Ticket Sales Since Pandemic

The Metropolitan Opera has reported a positive trend in ticket sales for the current season, achieving 72% of available tickets sold. This marks an increase from 66% in the 2022-23 season. Despite this upward movement, the box office grosses are still below pre-pandemic levels, which saw 75% in 2018-19 and a projected 76% for 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a mid-March shutdown.

In financial terms, the Met's revenue from ticket sales reached 64% of its potential, up from 57% in the previous season. This figure accounts for discounted ticket prices, which have become more prevalent in recent years.

Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Met, told the Associated Press that single-ticket buyers, who constitute 85% of the Met's audience, have an average age of 44. In contrast, the subscription audience has an average age of 70. Gelb expressed optimism about the future, stating that the Met is “on a good path.”

This increase in ticket sales reflects a positive shift for the Met as it continues to recover from the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to attract a diverse and engaged audience.