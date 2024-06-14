LaDuca Shoes- A Timeline of Excellence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who better than a dancer to make the perfect shoe for dancers? Phil LaDuca has taken dance footwear to the next level by crafting the most iconic shoe of Broadway and beyond. LaDuca Shoes has kept dancers moving for 25 years.

In addition to marking his brand's Silver Anniversary, the dance pioneer had even more to celebrate this season as the Vanguard Award winner at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, which noted his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.

Wach here as we check in with Mr. LaDuca about all things LaDuca Shoes, plus take a deep dive into LaDuca history with this interactive timeline!