Drink Like a Tony Nominee With These 4 Tonys-Inspired Cocktail Recipes

Baccarat, the alchemist of joy and symbol of art de vivre, and Basil Hayden, a high rye bourbon that shows its lighter and refined side, just announced their partnership at the 77th annual Tony Awards. On Sunday, June 16, hosted for the first time at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, the two will artfully interweave craftsmanship with the past, present and future to unveil the Baccarat x Basil Hayden speakeasy – an exclusive and unforgettably elevated experience at Broadway’s biggest night.

Those in attendance will be presented with meticulously crafted cocktails inspired by the Tony Awards featuring several Basil Hayden permanent expressions, including Dark Rye, Malted Rye, Toast, and the brand’s original Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Guests can experience the official signature cocktail of the evening, Basil Hayden’s signature twist on a French 75, the Basil Hayden 75, specifically crafted to be sipped from the Baccarat Masséna Coupe. Co-starring alongside, the bourbon forward cocktail, Baccarat Boulevardier, the refreshing ‘Spritz’probe and the curtain-closing ‘Standing Ovation’, each a trophy of its own served in Baccarat glassware.

In addition to the Baccarat x Basil Hayden speakeasy that is exclusive to Tony Awards VIP guests, Broadway fans and spirits enthusiasts alike will be able to enjoy select serves from the Basil Hayden x Baccarat Speakeasy cocktail menu for a limited time at the Baccarat Hotel New York’s Bar and Grand Salon. A one week only guest appearance through June 19.

Need some Tonys-inspired drinks for your party? Drink like the nominees this year with four recipes that will be featured at the Baccarat x Basil Hayden speakeasy!

2024 Tony Awards Drinks Recipes :

Basil Hayden 75

Ingredients

1.5 parts Basil Hayden

¾ parts fresh lemon juice

¾ parts simple syrup

Method

Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine and serve in a stemmed coupe or sour glass.

Baccarat Boulevardier

Ingredients

1 part Basil Hayden® Dark Rye Whiskey

3/4 part Campari® liqueur

3/4 part Carpano® Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

Method

Stir all ingredients and strain into a chilled nick & nora, garnish with an orange peel.

“Spritz”probe

Ingredients

1 part BH Toast

1 part Aperol

¾ part lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

1 part sparkling wine

1 part club soda

Method

Combine all ingredients in a wine glass and garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.

Standing Ovation

Ingredients

2 parts Basil Hayden Malted Rye

½ oz Amaro Nonino

¼ oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

¼ oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1-2 dashes Hella Aromatic Bitters

Method

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube and garnish with a sprig of greenery.