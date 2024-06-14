Counting Up the Tony Awards Already Won by the 2024 Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Tony nominees are already winners... literally. For some, this marks their first nomination, but others have already won Tony Awards in seasons past. We took a look at which nominees have won at least a Tony or two (or eight!) - amongst them, they've gathered a total 47 awards!

Check out who'll be looking to add even more hardware to their Tony shelf at this year's ceremony!

Eight-Time Tony Award Winner

Natasha Katz- Aida (2000), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Once (2012), The Glass Menagerie (2014), An Ameircan in Paris (2015), Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016), MJ (2022), Sweeney Todd (2023)

Five-Time Tony Award Winner

Brian MacDevitt- Into the Woods (2002), The Pillowman (2005), The Coast of Utopia (2007), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2009), The Book of Mormon (2011)

Three-Time Tony Award Winner

Tim Hatley- Private Lives (2002), Shrek The Musical (2009), Life of Pi (2023)

Two-Time Tony Award Winners

Adam Guettel- The Light in the Piazza (2005), The Light in the Piazza (2005)

Bradley King- Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Hadestown (2019)

Tom Kitt- Next to Normal (2009), Next to Normal (2009)

Bebe Neuwirth- Sweet Charity (1986), Chicago (1997)

David Zinn- The Humans (2016), SpongeBob Squarepants (2018)

One-Time Tony Award Winners

Roger Bart- You're a Good Man, Chralie Brown (1999)

Ken Billington- Chicago (1997)

Linda Cho- A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (2014)

Kai Harada- The Band's Visit (2018)

Nikki M. James- The Book of Mormon (2011)

Celia Keenan-Bolger- To Kill A Mockingbird (2019)

Kenny Leon- A Raisin in the Sun (2014)

Jessica Lange- Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016)

Justin Levine- Moulin Rouge! (2020)

Derek McLane- Moulin Rouge!- (2020)

Lindsay Mendez- Carousel (2018)

Kelli O'Hara- The King and I (2015)

Leslie Odom, Jr.- Hamilton (2016)

Gareth Owen- MJ (2022)

Justin Peck- Carousel (2018)

Maryann Plunkett- Me and My Girl (1987)

Eddie Redmayne- Red (2010)

Finn Ross- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the NIght-Time (2015)

Liev Schreiber- Glengarry Glen Ross (2005)

Paul Tazewell- Hamilton (2016)

Jonathan Tunick- Titanic (1997)

Grand total: 47 Tony Awards