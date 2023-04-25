What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
The 89th Annual Drama League Awards will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Earlier today, Justin Guarini and Roger Bart announced the 2023 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible DL Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2022
|49 of 54
|91%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|24 of 28
|86%
|2019
|39 of 56
|70%
|2018
|39 of 51
|76%
|2017
|40 of 57
|70%
|2016
|38 of 58
|66%
|2015
|38 0f 57
|67%
|2014
|40 of 63
|63%
|2013
|33 of 58
|57%
|2012
|40 of 62
|65%
|2011
|38 of 64
|59%
|2010
|38 of 71
|53%
|2009
|36 of 69
|52%
|2008
|34 of 71
|48%
View a full list of the 2023 nominees.