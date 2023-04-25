Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?

The 89th Annual Drama League Awards will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Earlier today, Justin Guarini and Roger Bart announced the 2023 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible DL Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations		 Percentage
2022 49 of 54 91%
2021 N/A N/A
2020 24 of 28 86%
2019 39 of 56 70%
2018 39 of 51 76%
2017 40 of 57 70%
2016 38 of 58 66%
2015 38 0f 57 67%
2014 40 of 63 63%
2013 33 of 58 57%
2012 40 of 62 65%
2011 38 of 64 59%
2010 38 of 71 53%
2009 36 of 69 52%
2008 34 of 71 48%

View a full list of the 2023 nominees. Watch the announcement live stream exclusively at BroadwayWorld!





