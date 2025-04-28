West End Star Ben Forster Will Release New Musical Theater Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End performer Ben Forster, best known for his powerhouse performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf The Musical, will release his brand new studio album Musical’s Greatest Hits on October 10th through Westway Music.

The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, will see Forster reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits, breathing new life into beloved classics with his trademark vocal power and emotional depth. The album is a heartfelt tribute to the genre that has shaped his career, offering fans a rich, cinematic experience that celebrates the magic of musical theatre. Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera) both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record.

Speaking on the announcement, Forster says, “A lifelong ambition is finally coming true. I've always dreamed of creating a full orchestral album, and now it's actually happening. It’s one of the biggest highlights of my career. I’m beyond thrilled to be bringing this body of work to life with an extraordinary team. The amazing BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra is lending their incredible talent to this project and the sound they’ve created is nothing short of breathtaking. It’s an honour to have them play on my album. This is for the fans and for everyone who loves musicals. It’s packed with iconic classics and soaring, cinematic arrangements that I’ve dreamed of performing for years. I couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

Known around the world for his spine-tingling vocals and commanding stage presence, Ben rose to national fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. As a result of his resounding victory, Ben went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera; Forster will shortly return to the role as he joins the world tour of Phantom.

Tracklist:

Music Of The Night (The Phantom of the Opera) From Now On (The Greatest Showman) The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!) Bring Him Home (Les Misérables) Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar) For Good (Wicked) You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen) Losing My Mind (Follies) If I Can't Love Her (Beauty And The Beast)

