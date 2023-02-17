Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse's SUMMONING SYLVIA Film Acquired By Entertainment Squad

Entertainment Squad has acquired the new LGBTQ-themed Horror-Comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA for worldwide distribution under their The Horror Collective banner.

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical) and Alex Wyse (Marvel's Iron Fist, Broadway's upcoming Good Night, Oscar) -- who together created the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys -- the film will have a day and date release in select theaters and most major TVOD streaming platforms this spring.

The cast of Summoning Sylvia includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Shrinking), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (Fellow Travelers), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Sprung), and Veanne Cox (You've Got Mail).

Summoning Sylvia tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house.

As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house's legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry's ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings. A hilarious thrill ride, Summoning Sylvia grabs hold and doesn't let go.

Co-writers and directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, who are making their feature directorial debut, added, "We. Love. Bread. And we loved making this suspenseful, unapologetically queer comedy with so many remarkable artists. And now, we're thrilled to partner with Shaked Berenson's Entertainment Squad and The Horror Collective to bring this supremely spooky and seriously silly story to life (or death)."

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Cody Lassen is producing, with Diamond Dog Entertainment and Slated serving as executive producer. The film features cinematography by Matthew Roveto, editing by Sara Corrigan, production design by Emily Gee, costume design by Jevyn Nelms, music by Max Mueller, and casting by Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA, Co-Executive Producer Jim Head, Co-Producer Jesse Stalnaker, Associate Producers Invisible Wall Productions, Andy Jones, MTTM Theatrics, Terry Nardozzi, Steven Tylor O'Connor, Michael Sanzone & Mark Robertson, and Mark Stein. The film debuted at the 43rd Annual American Film Market.

About Cody Lassen

Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated film, music, and theatre producer most recently represented on Broadway by Paula Vogel's How I Learned To Drive, in music by Burt Bachaach's Some Lovers, and on screen by Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's queer comedy/thriller Summoning Sylvia.

About Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor is the co-creator/writer/star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys," as well as "Billy Green" and "It Could Be Worse" (Participant Media/Hulu). As an actor, he was most recently seen in Sondheim's "Assassins," and is a Theatre World Award Winner, Chita Rivera Award Winner, and Outer Critics Circle nominee, having starred in the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (also "The Spongebob Musical!" for Nickelodeon).

Taylor's television credits include "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "Looking," "One Life to Live," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People," and Bobby on "Smash." He holds a BFA from the Univ. of North Carolina School of the Arts.

About Alex Wyse

Alex Wyse is the co-creator/writer/star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys" and the co-writer/star of off-Broadway's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. As an actor, he will next appear on Broadway in Good Night, Oscar. He was previously seen on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, Off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq, and in the National Tour of Wicked. His television credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Other Two," "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," and "Bored to Death." He holds a BFA from Boston University.