Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Preston Mui, Amber Ardolino, Renee Rapp & More!
Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Preston Mui
@prestonmui
Having no fun at all w @mandygonzalezofficial ##hamilton ##hamiltoninsider ##hamiltok ##broadway ##theatre ##backstage ##hamfam ##fearlesssquad♬ more than a woman x hot in herre - DJ Lilli
Renee Rapp
@reneemj
will not even attempt rn♬ original sound - reneemj
Wicked
@wicked_musical
The ACTUAL first time it was good to see Glinda back on ##Broadway. ##WICKEDtok ##FirstRehearsal ##MusicalTheatre ##WICKED ##GinnaClaire♬ original sound - WICKED the Musical
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
finally got met up with the dancing queen herself @melissabecraft ? ? ##myfinALLYmoment ##lalaland ##dance ##dancing ##dancers ##theatrekid ##nyc ##broadway♬ Someone In The Crowd - Emma Stone & Callie Hernandez & Sonoya Mizuno & Jessica Rothe
Justin Schuman
@justinschumanofficial
We do HOW many shows during the holidays?#tinabroadway ##broadwayshow ##broadwayactor ##swingnation ##swing ##tinaturner ##bedhead ##newyorkcity ##M#akeItCinematic♬ Holy Spirit Activate - Victory Youth
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
It's means ✨ you're on ✨ ##getready ##swingon ##understudylife ##hamilton♬ original sound - Ray James
Grace Aki
@itsgraceaki
Thank you for the incredible puppetry, magic and serotonin @jakebazel ##winniethepoohshow ##puppetry ##winniethepooh ##theatre @Elle McLemore♬ Winnie the Pooh - Relaxing PIano Crew
Steps on Broadway
@stepsonbroadway
Which Merry Murderess would you be? Comment below ❤️? ##broadwaydancer ##jessicaleegoldyn ##laducashoes ##dance ##dancer ##stepsonbrodway♬ Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones & Susan Misner & Deidre Goodwin & Denise Faye & Ekaterina Chtchelkanova & Mýa Harrison & Taye Diggs
Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway
@doubtfirebroadway
we're baaack!!! invited dress ready!!! ##broadway ##doubtfire ##doubtfirebroadway ##whatthehell ##lydia♬ original sound - Kiera Lyons ???
Waitress on Broadway
@waitressmusical
##JenniferNettles performs "What Baking Can Do" in her final dress rehearsal! ##waitressmusical ##broadwayisback ##musicaltheatre ##musicals ##sarabareilles♬ original sound - Waitress Musical ?