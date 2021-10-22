Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Preston Mui, Amber Ardolino, Renee Rapp & More!

Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!

Oct. 22, 2021  
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Preston Mui

Renee Rapp

@reneemj

will not even attempt rn

♬ original sound - reneemj

Wicked

JJ Niemann

Justin Schuman

@justinschumanofficial

We do HOW many shows during the holidays?#tinabroadway ##broadwayshow ##broadwayactor ##swingnation ##swing ##tinaturner ##bedhead ##newyorkcity ##M#akeItCinematic

♬ Holy Spirit Activate - Victory Youth

Amber Ardolino

Grace Aki

@itsgraceaki

Thank you for the incredible puppetry, magic and serotonin @jakebazel ##winniethepoohshow ##puppetry ##winniethepooh ##theatre @Elle McLemore

♬ Winnie the Pooh - Relaxing PIano Crew

Steps on Broadway

Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway

Waitress on Broadway

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz