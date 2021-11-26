Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Megan Hilty, Ryan McCartan & More!

Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!

Nov. 26, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@abigailbarlowww

Nothing like the relationship of a boy and his dragon. How do we feel about ##howtotrainyourdragonmusical ?

original sound - Abigail Barlow

@ambernicoleardolino

just hurry up and die already my guy. ##thanksgiving ##broadway ##hamilton

Use this sound if you love Liverpool - liverpoolfans.com

@deannagiulietti

TODAY IS MACYS PARADE BABAY

original sound - Deanna Giulietti

@companybway

Everybody RISE! ##CompanyBroadway ##broadway ##broadwayisback ##theatre ##sondheim ##pattiLupone

original sound - Companybway

@meganhilty

a singer not a dancer ##fyp ##foryourpage ##broadway ##musicaltheater ##musicaltheaterkid ##dancer ##singer

Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@jennaharwoodofficial

##fuck ##broadway ##theatrekid ##broadwayisback ##nationaltour ##theatrekidcheck ##theatretiktok ##musicaltheatre ##broadwaytour ##actor ##actorlife

Fuck - Emil Stabil
@jjniemann

romanticizing my first months finally living in nyc again ##nyc ##newyork ##theatre ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##living ##life ##tbt ##ticktickboom

BoHo Days Tick Tick Boom Jonathan Larson - Fictional characters r better

@ryan_mccartan

my girlfriend made this tik tok ##haircut ##fyp

Do It To It - ACRAZE

@katiejoyofosho

BREAKING: Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters have been cast as Boq and Nessa in the Wicked Movie! @WICKED the Musical @mandypatinktok ##wicked ##impression ##musical

original sound - Katie Jo

@broadwaywiz

mama who bore##springawakeningreunion ##rehearsal ##fyp ##broadway ##springawakening ##leamichele ##jonthangroff

original sound - TheBroadwayWiz

