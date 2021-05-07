Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Megan Hilty, Laura Bell Bundy, Keala Settle and More

We're rounding up our favorite TikToks of the week featuring Joshua Henry, Heather Morris and many more!

May. 7, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Megan Hilty

Laura Bell Bundy

@laurabellbundy

Two Judy Garland impressions in one video... just for you guys. Happy Saturday. ##comedy ##impression ##judygarland ##dorothy ##somewhereovertherainbow

♬ original sound - Laura Bell Bundy

Keala Settle

Heather Morris

Joshua Henry

@joshuahenryofficial

How we all feel after this announcement!! ##Broadway ##BroadwayMusical ##GoodMemories ##VaccinatedFor ##Tomorrow @broadwayworld @playbill @theatermania

♬ Tomorrow - Joshua Henry

Ellyn Marsh

@t.3official

@t.3official

"Bring Him Home" (##LesMiserables) ???? ##lesmis ##broadway ##t3 ##tiktoktenors our first minute+ vid!! thanks if you made it to the end!

♬ original sound - T.3

Brett Boles


@builtforthestage

@maxolszer


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz