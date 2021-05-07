Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Megan Hilty, Laura Bell Bundy, Keala Settle and More
We're rounding up our favorite TikToks of the week featuring Joshua Henry, Heather Morris and many more!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Megan Hilty
@meganhiltyofficial
ok so it seems i have a pretty good memory! ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatertiktok ##tiktokpartner ##fyp♬ original sound - Megan Hilty
Laura Bell Bundy
@laurabellbundy
Two Judy Garland impressions in one video... just for you guys. Happy Saturday. ##comedy ##impression ##judygarland ##dorothy ##somewhereovertherainbow♬ original sound - Laura Bell Bundy
Keala Settle
@realkealasettle
Miss dancing ##hulaauana ##foryou thx 2 @alohaitschelei ??? T MINUS 9 DAYS ##hulahalau ##napuamohalananiokalaninuiakea ##foryourpage ##fyp♬ He Mele No Lilo - Chelei?
Heather Morris
Joshua Henry
@joshuahenryofficial
How we all feel after this announcement!! ##Broadway ##BroadwayMusical ##GoodMemories ##VaccinatedFor ##Tomorrow @broadwayworld @playbill @theatermania♬ Tomorrow - Joshua Henry
Ellyn Marsh
@ellynmariemarsh
I've missed you Broadway. But I also found something really cool too. ##broadway ##musicaltheatrekid ##truecrimepodcast ##truecrimetiktok♬ Worship Instrumental - Instrumental - Adrian Jonathan
@t.3official
@t.3official
"Bring Him Home" (##LesMiserables) ???? ##lesmis ##broadway ##t3 ##tiktoktenors our first minute+ vid!! thanks if you made it to the end!♬ original sound - T.3
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##themtea ##poorunfortunatesoul ##littlemermaid ##musictheory ##disneyvillain♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
@builtforthestage
@builtforthestage
Some Fosse with the bookends. Thanks @markstephen60 for the inspo! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##broadway ##fossechallenge ##fosse ##theatrekid ##bftsfam♬ Rich Man's Frug - Fosse Ensemble