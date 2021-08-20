Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Megan Hilty, Daveed Diggs, Kristin Chenoweth & More!

Check out this week's top ten TikToks featuring some of the biggest stars of Broadway!

Aug. 20, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Megan Hilty

@meganhilty

##stitch with @broadwayworld like literally tho...##fyp ##foryourpage

♬ original sound - Megan Hilty

Darren Criss

@darrencriss

? Masquerade ? New EP out tomorrow

♬ original sound - darrencriss

Daveed Diggs

@daveeddiggs

My contribution to our home: Bay. Area. Wallpaper.

♬ original sound - Daveed Diggs

Kristin Chenoweth

Emma Hunton

@realemmahunton

Am I tipsy in Universal Orlando chewing on a slice of pizza and dancing to New York, New York? She's a dancer third, kids ?

♬ Theme From New York, New York - Remastered 2008 - Frank Sinatra

Amber Ardolino

@ambernicoleardolino

Reply to @kimi.llamish one more for ya...

♬ original sound - amberardolino

Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway

inappropriatepatti

mattisunwell

bettinald

