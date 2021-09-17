Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Colleen Ballinger, HADESTOWN & More!

Check out this week's top 10 TikToks featuring some of our favorite Broadway shows and stars!

Sep. 17, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

lemme explain this photo... @meganhilty already explained it but I thought I would give a little more context ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##fyp

♬ original sound - Colleen Ballinger

Hadestown

@hadestownmusical

Just how far would Orpheus go for Eurydice? To the end of time. To the end of the earth. ##hadestown ##reevecarney ##andredeshields ##musicals ##broadway

♬ original sound - Hadestown

Samantha Pauly

Tommy Bracco

@thebackstageblonde

Moulin Rouge!

@moulinrougebway

We're getting ready to Rouge, Bohemians! See you at the Spectacular soon???✨ ##moulinrougebroadway ##broadwayisback ##musicaltheatre ##aarontveit

♬ original sound - MR!TM on Broadway

@arinotartomaso


@kath_steele

Abigail Barlow

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz