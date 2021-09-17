Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Colleen Ballinger, HADESTOWN & More!
Check out this week's top 10 TikToks featuring some of our favorite Broadway shows and stars!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
What's a Glinda gotta do for 2 tickets around here?? ?✨? ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##glinda ##galinda ##kristinchenoweth♬ Popular - From "Wicked" Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 - Kristin Chenoweth
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
lemme explain this photo... @meganhilty already explained it but I thought I would give a little more context ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##fyp♬ original sound - Colleen Ballinger
Hadestown
@hadestownmusical
Just how far would Orpheus go for Eurydice? To the end of time. To the end of the earth. ##hadestown ##reevecarney ##andredeshields ##musicals ##broadway♬ original sound - Hadestown
Samantha Pauly
@sampauly
She's baaaaaack ? @sixbroadway ##sixthemusical ##sixbroaway ##khoward ##allyouwannado ##fyp ##nyc ##broadway ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Kiera Lyons ???
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
The Lion King on @gma ##BroadwayIsBack @disneyonbroadway ##broadway ##theatre ##Disney ##reactionvids♬ original sound - tommybracco
@thebackstageblonde
@thebackstageblonde
? ##broadwayisback ##broadwayreopening ##wickedbroadway ##hamiltonbroadway ##thelionkingbroadway♬ original sound - teale dvornik
Moulin Rouge!
@moulinrougebway
We're getting ready to Rouge, Bohemians! See you at the Spectacular soon???✨ ##moulinrougebroadway ##broadwayisback ##musicaltheatre ##aarontveit♬ original sound - MR!TM on Broadway
@arinotartomaso
@arinotartomaso
My phone is homophobic ? ##musicaltheatre ##lgbtq ##lesbian ##gay ##bi ##broadway ##belt♬ She touched me Ari Notartomaso - Ari Notartomaso
@kath_steele
@kath_steele
too niche? ?? ##broadway ##legallyblonde ##actor ##theatre ##theatrekid ##remix ##musical ##musicaltheatre ##KeepItRealMeals ##pov ##vma ##act♬ original sound - sadiya