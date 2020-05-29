Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jason Derulo, David Josefsberg and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jason Derulo
@jasonderulo
I fell off the table ? ##walkingonadreama?? original sound - ketamimesandwich
David Josefsberg
@davidsjosefsberg
##react to @sxintp I mean, I got an ##Elvis suit! ##TheHighNote @beetlejuicebway ##beetlejuicebway ##beetlejuice ##broadway ##singer ##fyp ##foryoupage ##duetmea?? original sound - sxint_p
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
and i know it's hard to believe but i only watched one time. ##duet with @meangirlsbwaya?? original sound - meangirlsbway
Alex Newell
@thealexnewell
##duet with @davidsjosefsberg this chain!!!! So get to it @kristinchenowetha?? Right Back Where We Started From - minecrafter2011
Derek Hough
@derekhough
Wow! @jlo can really dAnce @nbcworldofdance ##dance ##fun ##youcanreallydancea?? Coincidance - Handsome Dancer
@tylerjosephellis
@tylerjosephellis
Anyone else???? ##wicked ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##fyp ##foryoua?? original sound - tylerjosephellis
@melissabecraft
@melissabecraft
Outtake ? some people don't know how to act when they see a tik tok'er in the wild. ##newsies ##blooper ##funny ##broadway ##videobomb ##walkingonadreama?? original sound - jarred_manista
Juli Wesley
@julirudetskywesley
##savage ##ratchet ##bougiei?? ##fyp ##broadway ##improv this is honestly the best thing ? ##foryoupage ##starsinthehouse i??a?? original sound - julirudetskywesley
Jim Hogan
@jimhogan220
If "Let Me Be Your Star" from SMASH was a trio with Derek Wills... ##smash ##nbc ##broadway ##bombshell ##theatrekid ##tiktokcoversa?? original sound - jimhogan220
@emmettforrest
@emmettforrest
fashionably late to the trend but nevertheless! ? ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekida?? Dirty Harry - Gorillaz