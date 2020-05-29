Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jason Derulo, David Josefsberg and More!

May. 29, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jason Derulo

David Josefsberg

Mariah Rose Faith

@mariahrosefaith

and i know it's hard to believe but i only watched one time. ##duet with @meangirlsbway

a?? original sound - meangirlsbway

Alex Newell

@thealexnewell

##duet with @davidsjosefsberg this chain!!!! So get to it @kristinchenoweth

a?? Right Back Where We Started From - minecrafter2011

Derek Hough

@derekhough

Wow! @jlo can really dAnce @nbcworldofdance ##dance ##fun ##youcanreallydance

a?? Coincidance - Handsome Dancer

@tylerjosephellis

@melissabecraft

@melissabecraft

Outtake ? some people don't know how to act when they see a tik tok'er in the wild. ##newsies ##blooper ##funny ##broadway ##videobomb ##walkingonadream

a?? original sound - jarred_manista

Juli Wesley

Jim Hogan

@jimhogan220

If "Let Me Be Your Star" from SMASH was a trio with Derek Wills... ##smash ##nbc ##broadway ##bombshell ##theatrekid ##tiktokcovers

a?? original sound - jimhogan220

@emmettforrest

@emmettforrest

fashionably late to the trend but nevertheless! ? ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid

a?? Dirty Harry - Gorillaz
Next on Stage

