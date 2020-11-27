Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Henry Winkler, Joshua Henry, Marisha Wallace, and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Henry Winkler
@henry.winkler
MY FIRST TIKTOK♬ Out the Frame - Marv Allen
Joshua Henry
@joshuahenryofficial
You can trust ME ? ?##macysthanksgivingdayparade ##hamilton ##theater ##aaronburr♬ original sound - Joshua Henry
Donna Missal
@donnamissal
anyone else identify more with Rizzo? ##fyp ##grease ##singing ##broadway ##hopelesslydevoted♬ original sound - Donna Missal
Marisha Wallace
@marishawallace
##duet with @danieljmertzlufft ???##ratatouillemusical ##singer ##theatrenerd ##ratatouille @ratatouillemusical ##pixar ##singer ##musical♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
Took me a while to shake this character off. ##fyp ##foryou ##monologue ##actor ##fairlyoddparents ##nickelodeon ##talent ##kidding ##theatrekid♬ original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
the backstage stairs tho ? follow for more bway backstage content! ##broadway ##theatrekid ##watchmegrow ##actor ##costume ##wig ##hamilton ##musical♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
Zach Adkins
@zachmadkins
The next installment of trying to make a visual album with no money or experience. Follow long and see if I actually go insane. ##fyp ##broadway♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi
@blakeyrouse
@blakeyrouse
My take on a finale! @chamberlin_kevin ##theatrekids ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##musical ##theatre ##musicaltheatre ##fyp♬ original sound - Yay Blake Rouse!!
Karina Simonis
@karinasimonis
Colette's Kitchen Tango @ratatouillemusical ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##choreography ##dancer ##musicaltheatre ##fyp♬ original sound - Karina Simonis
@noe_n_808
@noe_n_808
##duet with @dawsondad Sondheim, but make it a *tiktok trend* ##sondheim ##witchsrap ##comedy ##fyp ##singer♬ original sound - Chad Dawson
