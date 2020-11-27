Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Henry Winkler, Joshua Henry, Marisha Wallace, and More!

Article Pixel

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Nov. 27, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Henry Winkler

Joshua Henry

Donna Missal

Marisha Wallace

Tyler Joseph Ellis

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

the backstage stairs tho ? follow for more bway backstage content! ##broadway ##theatrekid ##watchmegrow ##actor ##costume ##wig ##hamilton ##musical

♬ original sound - JJ Niemann

Zach Adkins

@zachmadkins

The next installment of trying to make a visual album with no money or experience. Follow long and see if I actually go insane. ##fyp ##broadway

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi

@blakeyrouse

Karina Simonis

@noe_n_808

@noe_n_808

##duet with @dawsondad Sondheim, but make it a *tiktok trend* ##sondheim ##witchsrap ##comedy ##fyp ##singer

♬ original sound - Chad Dawson
Related Articles

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz