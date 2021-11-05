Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christina Bianco, Steps on Broadway, WICKED & More!

pixeltracker

Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!

Nov. 5, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@thextinabianco

Leaked ##WickedMovie Auditions! Only on @broad.stream!!!!##celebrityimpressions ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##wicked ##sketchcomedy ##arianagrande ##glinda

original sound - Christina Bianco

@stepsonbroadway

Skye Mattox show us your ways ##stepsonbroadway ##LevisMusicProject ##PINKHolidayRemix ##dancersoftiktok ##nycdancers ##musicaltheatre

original sound - StepsOnBroadway

@anaismitchell

##duet with @broadwayworld FYI, this is beyond my wildest dreams ##hadestown ##hadestownmusical ##broadway ##musicals ##theater ##hadestownkorea ##korea ##xiumin ##orpheus ##waitforme

original sound - BroadwayWorld

@wicked_musical

##Part3: ##BehindTheScenes ##Exclusive for ##WICKEDs 18th ##Anniversary on ##Broadway with @Alexandra Billings and @R Costello. ##WICKEDtok ##WICKEDDay

original sound - WICKED the Musical

@jennaharwoodofficial

##broadway ##actor ##theatrekid ##theatrekidcheck ##nationaltour ##tourlife ##fiddlerontheroof ##fiddlertour ##fiddlerbroadway ##fiddlermusical ##musicals

lol im famous - Trixisye

@amymanford

Wait for it ##cinderella ##disney ##disneyprincess ##classical ##opera ##fyp

original sound - Amy Manford

@jjniemann

this industry is full of rejection. but whats meant for you will always come your way! ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##audition ##musical ##role

Opening: I Hope I Get It - A Chorus Line Ensemble (2006)

@rodgersandhammerstein

Reply to @tyrannosaurus_hecks all hail queen whoopi! ##cinderella1997 @therealwhoopigoldberg

original sound - Rodgers & Hammerstein

@ambernicoleardolino

Im totally the drama

I am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds

@prestonmui

Mariah Reynolds has no halo. ##hamilton ##hamiltok ##hamiltoninsider ##broadway ##backstage ##theatre ##hamfam Aubin Wise SLAYS as Peggy/Mariah

INFERNO - Sub Urban & Bella Poarch

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz