Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christina Bianco, Steps on Broadway, WICKED & More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
@thextinabianco
Leaked ##WickedMovie Auditions! Only on @broad.stream!!!!##celebrityimpressions ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##wicked ##sketchcomedy ##arianagrande ##glindaoriginal sound - Christina Bianco
@stepsonbroadway
Skye Mattox show us your ways ##stepsonbroadway ##LevisMusicProject ##PINKHolidayRemix ##dancersoftiktok ##nycdancers ##musicaltheatreoriginal sound - StepsOnBroadway
@anaismitchell
##duet with @broadwayworld FYI, this is beyond my wildest dreams ##hadestown ##hadestownmusical ##broadway ##musicals ##theater ##hadestownkorea ##korea ##xiumin ##orpheus ##waitformeoriginal sound - BroadwayWorld
@wicked_musical
##Part3: ##BehindTheScenes ##Exclusive for ##WICKEDs 18th ##Anniversary on ##Broadway with @Alexandra Billings and @R Costello. ##WICKEDtok ##WICKEDDayoriginal sound - WICKED the Musical
@jennaharwoodofficial
##broadway ##actor ##theatrekid ##theatrekidcheck ##nationaltour ##tourlife ##fiddlerontheroof ##fiddlertour ##fiddlerbroadway ##fiddlermusical ##musicalslol im famous - Trixisye
@amymanford
Wait for it ##cinderella ##disney ##disneyprincess ##classical ##opera ##fyporiginal sound - Amy Manford
@jjniemann
this industry is full of rejection. but whats meant for you will always come your way! ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##audition ##musical ##roleOpening: I Hope I Get It - A Chorus Line Ensemble (2006)
@rodgersandhammerstein
Reply to @tyrannosaurus_hecks all hail queen whoopi! ##cinderella1997 @therealwhoopigoldbergoriginal sound - Rodgers & Hammerstein
@ambernicoleardolino
Im totally the dramaI am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds
@prestonmui
Mariah Reynolds has no halo. ##hamilton ##hamiltok ##hamiltoninsider ##broadway ##backstage ##theatre ##hamfam Aubin Wise SLAYS as Peggy/MariahINFERNO - Sub Urban & Bella Poarch