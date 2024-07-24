Watch: Jaime Lozano & The Familia Debuts New Video 'No Podemos Regresar (Spanish Version)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaime Lozano & The Familia and Concord Theatricals Recordings released a new video for “No Podemos Regresar (Spanish Version),” the bonus track from the 2023 album Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2. Featuring Florencia Cuenca and Mariachi Real de México, the video was recorded live at 54 Below in New York City.

Watch “No Podemos Regresar below!

Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2, Lozano's sophomore album, was released via Concord Theatricals Recordings on September 15, 2023. Stream or download the album HERE.

The video for “No Podemos Regresar (Spanish Version)” features vocals by Cuenca, guitar by Lozano and Yahir Montes, guitarrón by Ramon Ponce, violin by Mario Trujillo, trumpet by Alex Bender and accordion by Loic Da Silva. The performance was music directed by Lozano, with Montes serving as Associate Music Director.

Jaime Lozano & The Familia will return to Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 31 with a new show, ¿Bailamos?, as a part of Lincoln Center's Summer For The City. The free performance will debut Lozano's newest work with his Signature Sound – a fusion of salsa, cumbia, Mexican sounds and musical theatre. Later this summer, Lozano and Cuenca will perform Broadway en Spanglish – their project featuring iconic Broadway tunes with a Mexican twist – at the Bryant Park Picnic Performances. The free concert on Friday, August 9 is presented by Joe's Pub and will feature live accompaniment by Mariachi Real de México. On September 22, Lozano will return to 54 Below to celebrate Latine Heritage Month with Jaime Lozano & The Familia: La Fiesta, sharing stories and songs from his acclaimed project Songs By An Immigrant. Tickets are now on sale.

In Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2, as well as his other works, Lozano honestly portrays the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. experience and details the challenges of being an immigrant: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.

With music by acclaimed musical theatre composer and 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano, and lyrics by Lozano, Georgie Castilla, Marina Pires, Neena Beber, Michael Cooper, Ella Bric & Fran Tapia, Nancy Nachama Cheser, and Tommy Newman, Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2 features award-winning Latin artists and Broadway stars, including Melissa Barrera, Latin GRAMMY winner Ella Bric, Florencia Cuenca, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Robin de Jesús, Mauricio Martínez, and Ana Villafañe, among others.

The album features arrangements and orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira, and is produced by Lozano and Demián Cantú, co-produced by Victoria Kühne and executive produced by Jaime Lozano & The Familia. It was edited and mixed by Cantú and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

