Watch: Highlights of a Cancelled Show From a Stage Manager's Perspective

From Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs Challenge to our Living Room Concerts, we've been featuring a lot of performers on our site during the Broadway shutdown. Let's give it up for the heroes of backstage!

And that's exactly what one Tik Tok user is doing: Kimberly Laberge (@klname) recently posted a video for her fellow "SMs," putting down blocking tape, sweeping the stage, and calling cues.

"I keep seeing theatre folks perform their favorite moments from their cancelled shows so this one's for my fellow SMs and our cancelled performances which are maybe less fun to watch from home," she said in the video.

Watch her tribute to Stage Managers below! And while you're at it, follow us on Tik Tok!





