Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled shows.

"This may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled. And that is a bummer because I know for so many of us-- I know for me, my high school musical was a lifesaver. So if you would d like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it," she said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram.

Check out a roundup of some of the videos she has received below!

View the full thread and original tweet here.

this is a clip of me singing The World Above in our Little Mermaid rehearsal yesterday about 30 minutes before we were notified that we were no longer able to have a show next week:( pic.twitter.com/pVOKPYXLIX - helena (@h_barsot) March 13, 2020

We were supposed to do Rock of Ages this weekend with a community theatre in Ohio :/ this is from one of our final dresses pic.twitter.com/owLLtIasSs - nicole (@tuttle_trouble) March 13, 2020

Thank you @LauraBenanti ! My daughter Emma was supposed to play Miss Honey in Matilda at Columbia High School. It was cancelled the night before opening and it's her senior show. Heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/zdNf4HoCzY - Eileen Kaden Dean (@eileen_kaden) March 13, 2020

my school was supposed to do rent school edition next week, and i was mimi, as my first lead role in hs. i'm heartbroken but i'm so grateful that you've given me a chance to share the show im so ridiculously passionate about. (i also just got over a cold, so it's not perfect lol) pic.twitter.com/u9pbgbqzdp - sarah kathleen (@skathleenmax) March 13, 2020

My son...a senior...so close to being the Nebraska Jimmy Awards nominee last summer...and our production of West Side Story postponed...oh...and I'm the director. So heartbreaking but trying to home on to hope! pic.twitter.com/wRWKa8jOS2 - Leah Purdy (@NPHSChoir) March 13, 2020

Our Production of Footloose was just postponed. These kids have worked very hard! pic.twitter.com/FXtpaISMOh - Kels (@kle1101) March 14, 2020

My son's elementary school did Annie to an empty audience last night for the parents to live-stream. It was wonderful, and our extended family was able to tune in too. #TheShowMustGoOn pic.twitter.com/35teRzC1bQ - Maria Hubbard (@mhubbardcasting) March 14, 2020

I attend Union High School and we are doing Once On This Island. As of now our show is postponed but we don't know how long. This is a little snipbit of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho - Dij (@khadija_sankoh) March 13, 2020

I wrote original music for DeSales University's senior production of The Jungle Book, we were going to open next week. Our senior class designed and built EVERYTHING and have been preparing for this for a year. Thank you for the chance to share this?#SunshineSongs @LauraBenanti pic.twitter.com/QDYSEMHLyS - cath (@cathgraceritter) March 14, 2020

Here's a snip of our last dress rehearsal the next day we had to close! Kids are amazing, we will figure out a way for Adams High to perform pic.twitter.com/dpC1cLurx8 - Jo Pillsbury (@jopillsbury) March 13, 2020

Dr. Phillips High School School (Troupe 4276) brought this large group to our District festival in Orlando, FL. It won Critic's Choice and we were set to perform it at the opening ceremonies this week at State. We're so proud of it and would mean the world if you saw it! pic.twitter.com/YR7cH1r2lW - Nathan Diaz (@nathanddiaz) March 14, 2020

My daughter is playing Hope in her middle school production of Urinetown, which has either been postponed or cancelled...we're not sure. She just ran through part of "I See a River" for you...hope you like it! Thank you for this!!! pic.twitter.com/8YZSpZrfjH - Gina Shaw (@writergina) March 13, 2020

thank you ? I was supposed to be belle in my school's musical this weekend and my heart is sad pic.twitter.com/LpSMzeF7vx - campbell ? (@_campcoke) March 13, 2020

we were doing into the woods!! heres à clip of me singing giants in the sky! (i'm awkward i know) pic.twitter.com/X86SJIcGdx - brendon! • :)? (@lifeiwantu) March 14, 2020

short clip of me singing a change in me :) parents were allowed at our last dress rehearsal, and as it turns out, that was our only show :( pic.twitter.com/TKolc0pwEA - campbell ? (@_campcoke) March 13, 2020

@LauraBenanti #SunshineSongs Thank you so much for bringing some joy today. Our kids are so disappointed. Shows canceled this weekend. Next productions pushed back until who knows when. Here's some of their Urinetown, although now no one's in town, everybody's stuck at home. pic.twitter.com/gWfImM8Dl3 - mamaduva (@mamaduva) March 14, 2020

@mn87608910 as Dragon in Shrek! Run was cut short as of yesterday ? pic.twitter.com/rpYbvrxjlJ - Jethro Nolen (@JethroNolen) March 13, 2020

Paramus HS - Footloose - Opening Night cancelled tonight. Lead Bella Dores Amy my daughter Caitlyn Andersen (left) and cast pic.twitter.com/uJDkg1K6FC - Denise Andersen (@gehmgirl) March 14, 2020

My daughter won the lead in her middle school show choir, and was so excited! (It was based on Devil Wears Prada and she was Miranda Priestly.) She got to perform it exactly once before their competition season was cancelled. She's such a big fan of yours! pic.twitter.com/TFwLEizHxH - BeDone (@bdonedone) March 14, 2020

Bedford High in MA was supposed to open Legally Blonde this past Wednesday pic.twitter.com/kGcAmR76Qe - Katrina Faulstich (@Superrkat777) March 14, 2020

A lil snip of me as Paul in A Chorus Line :(❤️ pic.twitter.com/PA9XfYe7gY - Daniel Rosales (@thedanielros) March 14, 2020

I was the publicity director for Georgetown university's production of Legally Blonde, so here's the publicity video that would've been shared next week! pic.twitter.com/mHqfwlBdxI - Karen ? (@karenPURE11) March 13, 2020

Hi! I'm A.J. Newbury, attending Auburn MountainView High in Auburn, near Seattle. Our school musical, The Pajama Game, was supposed to open this Thursday, but got postponed. Thank you for all of your support for high school theatre!!! It means so much!! pic.twitter.com/gdg2KQgmtb - Joe Blotner (@joeblotner) March 14, 2020

i'm Mrs. Potts but we haven't even made it to tech week yet:( so here is me singing the end of Beauty and The Beast pic.twitter.com/hMPWGR6qLZ - Katie? (@katiebrackk) March 14, 2020

hi! I'm a senior and I was tevye an all-girls production of fiddler! our show got cancelled the day of our open dress rehearsal yesterday :( luckily we got to perform it for the first and last time yesterday so it was the worst best show for us haha pic.twitter.com/H9Rbk5DB8U - issa (@isbeele) March 14, 2020

A short clip of "Honey, Honey" from our run of Mamma Mia that got cut short? #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/9o71Raq3ku - SSands (@ssands1302) March 14, 2020

Our cancelled middle school production of Frozen Jr. Was supposed to be opening on April 1. pic.twitter.com/w6TyNmTzAK - Chris MarkerMorse (@cmarkerm) March 14, 2020

@UMMusket was supposed to open The Wiz in a week ? pic.twitter.com/iw0dx07cQ1 - Alexandra Niforos (@aaniforos) March 14, 2020

My 10 year daughter was joining her high school as young Fiona in Shrek the Musical . Her first part. But now sings in pajamas! pic.twitter.com/AdbKponfhr - Lucy (@lucycookiz) March 13, 2020

My middle school daughter missed out on her Fall drama performance because she was down with a cold, and now her spring musical obviously canceled. So here she is as Luisa from their production of the Fantasticks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NGtmtsi8aT - Brenda Greer (@bren_g17) March 13, 2020

Was directing a snippet of Oliver for a competition next week but it's been cancelled ? #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/7PzR1DH5dB - Clare McCrory (@ClareMcCrory1) March 13, 2020

These kids are so talented too....... I feel so bad for the seniors ;^; pic.twitter.com/EdOlmoJ2Bl - imaliveiswear (@ImaliveiswearNY) March 13, 2020

It wasn't a high school musical, but their town's children's theater. The kids worked, and put their hearts into it for three months and got as far as dress rehearsal. My boys' ❤️s broke. pic.twitter.com/R1UNFCuf9m - saraeliza (@bostonjjjt) March 13, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You