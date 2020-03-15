PART TWO: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled shows.

Check out part two of our roundup of some of the videos she has received below!

"This may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled. And that is a bummer because I know for so many of us-- I know for me, my high school musical was a lifesaver. So if you would d like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it," she said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram.

View the full thread and original tweet here.

All I Ask Of You: The Phantom Of The Opera #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/aWmRYVcp2D - Christina (@christinalicata) March 14, 2020

My baby brother doesn't have Twitter so I'm sharing for him! He says that he's ready if @Lin_Manuel ever decides to do a Hamilton for kids! pic.twitter.com/sp2ceyEkzU - jordynlinsaywithay (@jordynlinsaywi1) March 14, 2020

My school was supposed to put on Spring Awakening in April and I was cast as Wendla. It was my first lead and I was so excited to show everyone what I could do. We sadly had to cancel our shows but thank you for making a place where we can show what we have been working for! pic.twitter.com/86gaUzHf3O - April Marion (@april__marion1) March 14, 2020

And here's our Jekyll/Hyde - Michael Johnson who performed at the 2019 Jimmy Awards! All of these kids are demonstrating such grace - BRAVO!!! We love you! a??i??a??i??a??i????????#SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/f2ERTb8ZUV - Keelye St. John (@StKeelye) March 14, 2020

I was supposed to play Violet Newstead in my schools production of "9 to 5" this weekend. It's my senior show and for now it is postponed so hopefully we will get to do it still. I have a video of me singing "One of the Boys" from an audition clinic! pic.twitter.com/iCvQJbIpgQ - Kate Davis (@kate_davis2) March 14, 2020

the peabody conservatory symphony orchestra under the direction of Joseph Young performed tchaikovsky's fifth symphony in the cafeteria right after we found out about cancellation #SunshineSongs https://t.co/1eZAEcqSSK - ...Dive (@CS99Racer) March 14, 2020

Our students at @tjhsst_drama only got to perform their production of Disney's Newsies for one night before their production was shut down but they crushed it! Here's a video of King of New York from one of our tech rehearsals #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/EP2awpVwDQ - molly (@msprick1995) March 14, 2020

hi! i was supposed to play lil inez in my production of hairspray, but it got postponed :( here's me singing the solo in run & tell that pic.twitter.com/jjfa3Bl97B - janessa ‎ϟ (@curlyheadeddyke) March 14, 2020

I'm in Once Upon A Mattress at my high school this year and as of right now it's just postponed but we aren't sure what's going to happen. I don't have any videos of us singing so instead I'm sharing a video of me performing at our Thespian Festival pic.twitter.com/BvhteEhtbi - Olivia (@totobunny8) March 14, 2020

My kids lost their final show choir festival this weekend. Hoping we are still able to have our district/state festivals and spring concert.... but who knows...... pic.twitter.com/BYbuaRoG98 - Carthage Choir (@CHSvocalmusic) March 14, 2020

Willow Glen High School, San Jose CA. Show canceled 5 days before opening. #sunshinesongs pic.twitter.com/Cpt5llBhG5 - Empress D (@DisarioJodi) March 14, 2020

This is a clip of some of Belle Vernon Area High School's Cinderella cast singing the Proposal. pic.twitter.com/JhhFqGJGLO - Shannon Zelinsky (@ShannonZelinsky) March 14, 2020

Aw thank you! My 9-yo daughter, Rosie, was supposed to be the lead in Aladdin in a couple weeks, but when she saw @Lin_Manuel was watching this thread, she wanted to sing "Burn" for you all instead. #SunshineSongs #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/Z8UPS2hj29 - Katy (@bluejayway) March 14, 2020

This video is of my daughter's show choir @wws_classics in warm-up before a competition last Saturday. This weekend we were forced to cancel our @ChoralClassic competition, a huge fundraiser for us and special time esp for our seniors. Kids are devastated. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/A5xv23yHwy - Nate Hutchins (@HutchinsNate) March 14, 2020

been waiting since my freshman year to play my first lead? hope everyone can come see into the woods once we figure out a date to reschedule it! time to silently weep over all of our hard work the past 3 months pic.twitter.com/3GNn2jIqh8 - jenn (@jennicolex37) March 14, 2020

My stepdaughter Rachel Walter and her costar Danielle Bullock in Baraboo (WI) High School's production of "Freaky Friday" at the Al. Ringling Theatre. Great idea, @LauraBenanti! pic.twitter.com/XnQnWNsSpg - Ben Bromley (@ben_bromley) March 14, 2020

My son as Carlos in Legally Blonde. Their run was cut short. Thank you for doing this!! #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/ZgbVaIkdUT - Mary B (@MaryMathewsB) March 14, 2020

I attend New Providence High School in New Jersey, and we performed our production of Little Shop of Horrors on thursday in front of family and friends before it was cancelled for the weekend. I am playing Audrey! Thank you for listeninga??i?? pic.twitter.com/tgbI0a3Uv2 - hanna giedraitis (@GiedraitisHanna) March 14, 2020

@Lin_Manuel #SunshineSongs

14 year old Tyler singing "Positoovity" from "the Little Mermaid" - he was asked to be in our high school show this year as an 8th grader. Show was supposed to go up in 3 weeks. ? pic.twitter.com/mpAL94Em9F - sara p. (@saraposhkus) March 14, 2020

My son was supposed to compete at our State Thespian Competition ? #SunshineSongs @Lyrikris10 pic.twitter.com/fBjL1YlojL - Yvonne Englund (@Queenofenglund) March 14, 2020

We're most likely going to be postponed - I have the BEST director who says the only way we'll be canceled is if the school fires him. Still, I love spreading the positivity so here's my merry murderess monologue a??i??a??i??a??i?? pic.twitter.com/QQcd1ac1jR - Julia Labusch (@Queen_Julia11) March 14, 2020

our director sent us this tweet so i thought i would post this. this was my last performance. we learned a few hours before this that our opening night would be for no audience and just for us. still so glad i have the amazing memories though. ?aoe? pic.twitter.com/NHH51u1YIW - alexa?a??i?? (@LexRode) March 14, 2020

hello, i am a freshman at LeRoy Jr/Sr High School. this is me singing No More from Into the Woods during one of our rehearsals. Our show got postponed until May after our first performance. Thank you for giving those whose shows were postponed/cancelled a chance to share ♥i?? pic.twitter.com/eoHqigOLOo - ????a?? (@evxnwillixms) March 14, 2020

I was supposed to play Troy in High School Musical but it got cancelled because of the corona virus. Here's me singing start of something new @LauraBenanti @ERICBALFOUR #theater pic.twitter.com/VnOznpTZvB - Ben Wohl (@BenWohl2) March 14, 2020

THANK YOU! My daughter, Maisy (senior playing Dorothy Brock) and the rest of the cast of 42nd Street got the word on the night of dress rehearsal that the show was cancelled. Also prom and graduation...Here she is doing 30 seconds for you at home. :) pic.twitter.com/Jm8hrdOE78 - Joshilyn Jackson (@JoshilynJackson) March 14, 2020

#SunshineSongs This Jojo was scheduled to start rehearsals on Monday. Our Seussical will still likely go on, but postponed, and with remote rehearsals. Stay safe and hopeful y'all! pic.twitter.com/xPOVbTDMtC - Jessica Geer (@JessicaGeer13) March 14, 2020

my schools production of hairspray was postponed. i was supposed to perform as amber vontussle last night but i never got my chance. im a senior so this was my last show at my school. i have no videos of my individual performance so here is my favorite number. im in the purple! pic.twitter.com/CUUw1sCFyV - alexis a?? (@0912alexis) March 14, 2020

A clip of my favorite song in the show from our opening, but also closing night which consisted of no audience. Very thankful you are doing this. Thank you?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/JspRVFwhYN - Mr. Vice President (@marano516) March 14, 2020

Hello, i'm a freshman at Le Roy Jr-Sr High. We got postponed after opening night, but we're blessed to perform in front of Stars of Tommorow Judges and John Bolton himself last night! Thanks for giving us this oppurtunity! #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/6bwALzZgtC - Nate (@Nate59578667) March 14, 2020

This weekend was I was supposed to play Justice Charlier in Rock of Ages. I am a senior and sad to miss final curtain. Glad we got one weekend in before our second weekend got cancelled. This is from Harden my Heart, one more video to come :) pic.twitter.com/bUkOGlQfG1 - Alexandra Battisti (@abattisti22) March 14, 2020

Thank you for letting our 5th grade Elsa perform one of her songs from her school's Frozen Jr performance that has now been Frozen! #heyjenlookatme #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/8TfWlQJiDs - Stephanie van Ostran (@mylifewithLiv) March 14, 2020

My 12 year old as Annie. pic.twitter.com/luA3KKLLuj - Randy Dublikar (@RFDubie) March 14, 2020





