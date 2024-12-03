Watch: Documentary Details the History of the Tony Kiser Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Second Stage Theater will vacate the Tony Kiser Theatre at the end of this year. The company is begin let out of its lease at the venue, located in a former bank building at the corner of West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue, due to high rent and "unfavorable" terms in the lease.

A documentary has been released on YouTube detailing the history of the venue, from 1999-2024. The video was posted, and features, Carole Rothman, the co-founder and former President and Artistic Director of Second Stage Theater.

Watch the full documentary below:

Second Stage opened the theater space at 43rd and 8th in 1999. The 296-seat theater was designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2011, the location was named after long-time Chairman of the Board, Anthony C.M. Kiser, and became "The Tony Kiser Theater."

Most recent performances in the space include Walden, The Apiary, Spain, and White Girl in Danger. Check out a list of recent productions at the Tony Kiser Theatre here.

In April 2015, the company expanded into Broadway theater productions when it bought the Helen Hayes Theater, which currently home to Appropriate. The Hayes will now be the only space the company owns.