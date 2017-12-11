2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Nominations Announcement - Full List!

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees for the 75th Anniversary of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS today, Monday, Dec. 11 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actors were joined by the previously announced Golden Globe Ambassador, Simone Garcia Johnson; Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Meher Tatna; and Barry Adelman, executive VP of Television at dick clark productions. Winners in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The full list of nominations follows:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alfred Molina, "Feud"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Best Animated Film:

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will and Grace"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Best Television Series - Comedy:

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Molly's Game"

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

"Loveless"

"The Square"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Television Series - Drama:

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Best Picture - Drama:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Best Picture - Comedy or Musical:

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will host the Golden Globes' 75th anniversary special on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Seth Meyers will host the 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. The telecast is set to air live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on NBC. The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

About the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $25 million to entertainment-related charities and scholarship programs. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes).

