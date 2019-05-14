Walk Like A Woman! Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, Joins JERSEY BOYS

Oh what a night May 20 will be! Olivia Valli, the granddaughter of Four Seasons frontman and leading character in Jersey Boys Frankie Valli, is set to join the company of Jersey Boys on May 20. Valli, in what is considered a first in stage history, will portray Frankie Valli's first wife and her own grandmother, Mary Mandel (known as Mary DelGado in the musical).

In a statment to PageSix, a source close to the show said, "We don't believe an actor has ever been cast as his or her own relative in a Broadway or off-Broadway musical before."

Olivia Valli was previously seen on the national tour of Wicked, where she was an ensemble member and understudy for Elphaba.

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys currently plays at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Winning awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 25 million people.





