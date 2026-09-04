Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Welcomes New Stars and More



Photos: Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston & Jamie Lloyd Are Getting Ready for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Up next at the Winter Garden Theatre will be a little bit of Will... Shakespeare that is. Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing transfers to Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, and Jamie Lloyd met the press ahead of the start of Broadway rehearsals. Check out photos of all three here.