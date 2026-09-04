Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Welcomes New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's dive into yesterday's top stories. Shakespeare is coming to Broadway as Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston prepare for Much Ado About Nothing, while Kevin McHale joins the cast of The Rocky Horror Show. In exclusive news, Steven Sater reveals how a conversation with Stephen Sondheim inspired his new musical Murder at the Gates. We've also got casting updates for touring productions, exciting performances from regional theaters, and plenty more from around the Broadway world. Read on for all the details!
|The Front Page
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Photos: Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston & Jamie Lloyd Are Getting Ready for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Up next at the Winter Garden Theatre will be a little bit of Will... Shakespeare that is. Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing transfers to Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, and Jamie Lloyd met the press ahead of the start of Broadway rehearsals. Check out photos of all three here.
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Photos: Kevin McHale, Lorna Courtney, and More in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
The Rocky Horror Show welcomed new cast members including Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Jimin Moon, George Salazar and Valentina. Plus, current “Phantom” Paul Soileau is playing the role of “Frank-N-Furter.' Check out all new photos of the cast!
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Exclusive: An ‘Argument’ With Stephen Sondheim Led to Steven Sater’s New Musical MURDER AT THE GATES
Steven Sater also exclusively tells BroadwayWorld he hopes a 29-hour workshop and potential visual album are next for his new musical 'Murder at the Gates.'
|Must Watch
|Video: Phoenix Theatre Company Shares 'Master of the House' Clip From LES MISÉRABLES
by Michael Major
Phoenix Theatre Company shared a teaser clip of 'Master of the House' from its production of LES MISÉRABLES, featuring the comic mayhem of the Thénardiers ahead of the show's run.. (more...)
|Video: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs at Amarillo Little Theatre Lobby Concert
by Joshua Wright
Amarillo Little Theatre shared a preview of a cast performance from its Little Lobby Concert, an exclusive event for Producers' Circle members ahead of the company's COME FROM AWAY run.. (more...)
|Video: Milwaukee Rep's FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Stars Sing 'Almost Paradise'
by Michael Major
Milwaukee Repertory Theater shared an in-studio performance of 'Almost Paradise' from FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, featuring the actors playing Ren McCormack and Ariel Moore ahead of the show's run. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Makes International Premiere in the Philippines
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Group Asia is presenting The Notebook, The Musical, directed by Filipino-American theater director Nicholas Polonio. Learn more and check out production photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Playwright Mo Holmes will receive the Yale Drama Series Prize for AMANDA, selected by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, with a staged reading planned at Yale Schwarzman Center.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/3/2026; Jobs In Audience Services, Ticketing, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/3/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Wayne Brady to Host Dramatists Guild Foundation's 2026 Gala
by A.A. Cristi
Five-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady will host the Dramatists Guild Foundation's annual Gala, honoring Sue Frost, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and R. Patrick Morrow.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Nolan White will lead THE OUTSIDERS national tour as Ponyboy Curtis when the second year begins September 19 in Denver, with stops including Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Seattle and San Francisco.. (more...)
Betsy Wolfe, Greg Hildreth, and More Join SEPTEMBER L. DAVIS: THE APOLOGY TOUR
by Stephi Wild
Betsy Wolfe, Greg Hildreth, Kate Reinders and Matthew Wilkas will join September L. Davis on stage at Studio Seaview for her limited-run confessional musical retrospective, THE APOLOGY TOUR.. (more...)
Exclusive: Emily Skinner Will Star as Miss Hannigan in ANNIE at Goodspeed Musicals
by Joshua Wright
Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Tony nominee Emily Skinner will play Miss Hannigan in its 50th anniversary production of Annie. The musical, which premiered at Goodspeed in 1976 before transferring to Broadway, returns to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., from Oct. 30 through Dec. 27, 2026. The official press opening is set for Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.. (more...)
M3GAN Musical Adaptation of Horror Film Could Be Next for PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Producer
by Michael Gioia
Could M3GAN, the child-sized humanoid AI robot doll that kills anyone in her path, storm Broadway? Jason Blum, the producer of the 2022 sci-fi horror film, said there is absolutely a possibility she could. . (more...)
Nick Cartell, Joe Caskey, and More Join MASQUERADE Cast
by Stephi Wild
Nick Cartell, Joe Caskey and other new cast members have joined MASQUERADE, the immersive take on Phantom of the Opera running at 218 West 57th Street in New York.. (more...)
Review: A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY, Donmar Warehouse
by Cindy Marcolina
Natalya Petrovna has it all: a devoted husband, a gentle life, and she has enough wealth not to care about any of it. In spite of her long list of admirers and a silver tongue to go with it, she’s bored. Everything changes when she hires Aleksey as her son’s tutor. Ennui, the potential of a young lover, and plenty of jealousy make Brian Friel’s take on Ivan Turgenev’s play the perfect end-of-summer treat. Friel succeeds in maintaining the classic idle nature of Russian drama, and Lyndsey Turner turns it into a delicious slow burn. . (more...)
Dillon Klena, Morgan Higgins, and More Will Lead SMALL TOWN: A JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Ogunquit Playhouse announced complete casting for the world premiere of SMALL TOWN, A JOHN MELLENCAMP MUSICAL, led by Dillon Klena and Morgan Higgins, with a book by Naomi Wallace and direction by Lisa Peterson.. (more...)
13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL to Release Original Manchester Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild
Decca Records will release the original cast album of 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL, featuring Lucie Jones and David Hunter from the show's Manchester premiere cast.. (more...)
Review: PRESENT LAUGHTER, starring Tracy-Ann Oberman, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of PRESENT LAUGHTER, THEATRE ROYAL BATH at Theatre Royal Bath?. (more...)
Natasha Yvette Williams and Red Concepción Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome back Tony and Grammy winner Natasha Yvette Williams in the role of 'Matron Mama Morton' and Red Concepción in the role of 'Amos Hart.'. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE Sets Early West End Closing for January
by A.A. Cristi
The West End production of Beetlejuice The Musical has moved up its closing date and will play its final performance at London's Prince Edward Theatre on January 2, 2027.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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