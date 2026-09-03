Betsy Wolfe, Greg Hildreth, and More Join SEPTEMBER L. DAVIS: THE APOLOGY TOUR

Special guests have been announced for September L. Davis: The Apology Tour by Tony Award nominee September L. Davis (the alter-ego of Ana Gasteyer) and Steven Cragg (“Saturday Night Live”), with music by Sam Davis (Death Becomes Her) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked). The limited engagement runs September 20 through October 5, 2026 at Studio Seaview (305 West 43rd Street).

Joining Ms. Davis on stage will be Greg Hildreth (Chicago), Kate Reinders (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Matthew Wilkas (Ginger Twinsies), Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet), and more to be announced.

About September L. Davis: The Apology Tour

September L. Davis begins her Apology Tour, a theatrical experience that begs the question: can an insufferable diva redeem herself and become a decent human being, at least enough to work again and possibly win awards?

September L. Davis endured a difficult year featuring ongoing addiction issues, a messy public feud with the Tony-nominated Schmigadoon actress Ana Gasteyer, and an onstage accident resulting in a harrowing three-minute death. That accident is now the subject of an active attempted murder investigation in Canada. When asked to make a list of people who might want her dead, September's list reached into the thousands. After years of avoidance, September finally faced the difficult question: “Is it me?” And so, The Apology Tour was born. A confessional musical retrospective that seeks redemption and forgiveness for past behavior, while also hopefully thwarting further murder attempts. And maybe help win some awards. But let's be very clear — it's predominantly about redemption and doing the work in a very public way.

The Apology Tour invites celebrity guests, who September has wronged in the past, back for a night of apologies, memories and music. It's an over-the-top love letter to all things Broadway, from stunt casting to cancel culture to the colorful personalities that make musical theater both joyful and, at times, challenging. It's a sharp, absurd meditation on how we make amends and forgive in a cultural moment where neither seems to be trending.

The Apology Tour features Music Direction by Nate Patten, Choreography by Richard Yoder, Lighting Design by Nick Solyom, and Sound Design by Connor Wang. Sydney Prince is the Production Stage Manager. Production Management is by Hudson Theatrical Associates, General Management is by Jonathan Whitton, and Marketing & Creative Direction is by Kelly Roberts.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming