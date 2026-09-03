M3GAN Musical Adaptation of Horror Film Could Be Next for PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Producer

Could M3GAN, the child-sized humanoid AI robot doll that kills anyone in her path, storm Broadway?

Jason Blum — the producer of the 2022 sci-fi horror film M3GAN and its 2025 sequel M3GAN 2.0 — told New York Magazine’s Vulture in an interview published Thursday, September 3, there is absolutely a possibility she could.

“The people love M3gan,” said Blum, who is also behind the Paranormal Activity franchise and whose Blumhouse Productions is a co-producer on the Broadway play of the same name.

“They didn’t like the second movie,” he said of film audiences, “but a way to get people excited about M3gan again would be to do a musical of it.”

When asked if he sees “Broadway as a new possibility,” Blum replied: “That was exactly my thinking.”

M3GAN, which starred Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, is about a humanoid robot doll who becomes so protective over 8-year-old Cady that she will go to extreme lengths to ensure that no one is a threat. The destructive and dangerous AMELIA is introduced in the sequel.

Blum also spoke with Vulture about the stage adaptation of Paranormal Activity, which opened last week at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

He told the outlet that he actually “had nothing to do with” the creation of the play, adding: “It was all the director Felix Barrett, playwright Levi Holloway, and producer Simon Friend.”

“I knew Felix, and that guy is super impressive, but I had a lot of doubts,” Blum admitted. “I went to see it at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, and I was blown away. It’s the first play I’d ever seen that was actually scary. I loved it.”

Though Blum invested in the show for its Broadway engagement, he admitted that there’s “always a worry” a play version of a franchise can damage the brand if it doesn’t live up to expectations.

“But the fact is, we’ve done seven movies, so we were taking a break,” he said of Paranormal Activity. “Doing a play in a franchise when you’re at the first or the second movie would be a lot riskier, and I think there would be a lot more friction. But when you take a franchise that’s 20 to 25 years old, the risk is worth it because the franchise has been around a long time, so if the play doesn’t work, whatever.”

“But if it really works, it reinvigorates and gets people excited about the brand again,” he added. “It gives it a lot of legitimacy.”

Paranormal Activity, which opened Aug. 25, is currently running at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...