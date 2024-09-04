Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 04, 2024
Thursday, September 3
McNeal begins previews on Broadway

Neil Patrick Harris & Jane Krakowski Join SHIT. MEET. FAN. at MCC Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski have joined the cast of the World Premiere of MCC Theater's Shit. Meet. Fan. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)


 

Video: The MCNEAL Company Gets Ready for Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Broadway is no joke, but Robert Downey Jr., who makes his debut this season in Lincoln Center Theater's McNeal, is up for the challenge. Watch in this video as the entire company meets the press and explains more about what the play is all about.. (more...)


 

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/1/24 - WICKED, THE OUTSIDERS & More Top the List
by Team BWW
See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/1/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner CJay Philip Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2025 are now open! Click below to submit your teacher today and watch as CJay checks in with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to reflect on the incredible honor she received in June. 

Photos: In Rehearsals for Marla Mindelle's THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE
by Nicole Rosky
Marla Mindelle’s brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree is getting ready for its world premiere! Check out photos of the cast in rehearsals.. (more...)

Photos: New Elphaba & Glinda WICKED Movie Posters Released
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New posters for the upcoming Wicked film have been released! Check them out now!. (more...

Is Britney Spears Starring in Jon M. Chu's JOSEPH Film?
by Joshua Wright
Could Britney Spears be starring as the Narrator in Jon M. Chu's 'hollywood spectacular' screen adaption of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios?. (more...

Ian McKellen May Return to the Big Screen as Gandalf in THE LORD OF THE RINGS
by Stephi Wild
Ian McKellen may be returning to the big screen in his iconic role of Gandalf in forthcoming Lord of the Rings films! The stage and screen actor revealed that he has been approached to reprise his role in future films that have yet to be written.. (more...)

Lea Salonga Will Release Holiday Album and Embark on Tour
by Stephi Wild
Lea Salonga will release a new holiday album titled 'Sounding Joy' in November!  Her first holiday album in two decades, the Tony Award winner’s new album is available digitally and on CD on November 1, 2024.. (more...)

Maya Lagerstam and Tyler Joseph Ellis Join National Tour of SHUCKED
by Stephi Wild
Maya Lagerstam and Tyler Joseph Ellis have been announced to join the national tour of Shucked as Storytellers. They join the previously announced Danielle Wade  in the role of Maizy and Mike Nappi as Peanut.. (more...

Video: Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix Discuss the Music of JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In a new featurette for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoneix discuss the music in the film.

Beyonce Knowles

Other birthdays on this date include:
James Monroe Iglehart
Judith Ivey 

