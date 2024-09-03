Video: Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix Discuss the Music of JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new featurette for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoneix discuss the music in the film.

“This music within him, it’s messy, chaotic, it’s expressing the complexity of love. And in a way, brings Arthur to life.” Lady Gaga shared.

"We had to perform live, and perform the songs in ways that maybe weren't the most beautiful renditions of the song," Phoenix shared.

Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.