Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner CJay Philip Unpacks the Importance of Arts Education

"I want my students to know that art is connective. It helps us to see each other- to be moved.” explained 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner CJay Philip. “It gets at the soul and the core of us as creative beings."

Just months ago, CJay was honored at the 77th Annual Tony Awards for her outstanding work as a theatre educator. CJay created Dance & Bmore in collaboration with Baltimore youth and families for students in grades K–12. The program provides accessibility to high-quality professional training in theater production (both onstage and backstage) and performance. They partner with organizations to ensure that young adults, regardless of their background or circumstances, have equal access to the transformative opportunities that its programs provide.

Do you have a theatre teacher like Miss CJay who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2025 are now open! Click below to submit your teacher today and watch as CJay checks in with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to reflect on the incredible honor she received in June.