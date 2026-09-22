Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in New Trailer For PRIMA FACIE Film Adaptation





An all new trailer has been released for the film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo. The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which took place from September 10 - 20, 2026. It will come to UK and Irish cinemas beginning November 13. Check out the trailer here!

In addition to starring in Prima Facie, Erivo also executive produces the project through her banner, Edith's Daughter. Susanna White directs from a screenplay by Prima Facie playwright Suzie Miller, who has adapted the play for the screen.

The story of Prima Facie follows Tessa (Erivo) who has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Read the reviews for Prima Facie here.

Prima Facie starred Jodie Comer on the West End and Broadway, and earned four Tony Award nominations, with Comer winning for Best Actress. The Broadway production received two Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Play, the Distinguished Performance Award (Comer), and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance (Comer).

For her performance in the West End production, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, MBE is an Emmy, Tony, 2x Grammy Award-winning, and 3x Academy Award-nominated actress, singer, author, and producer. She stars as Elphaba in Universal’s film adaptation of the musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. WICKED Part One opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has since become the highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. For her performance as Elphaba, Erivo received Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations. The second part of the film, WICKED: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21, 2025.

Erivo began acting in a 2011 stage production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Erivo ventured into films in 2018, playing roles in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. For her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), Erivo received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" on its soundtrack, which garnered her a nomination in the Best Original Song category. In February 2026, Erivo starred in the West End production of Kip Williams' play DRACULA playing 23 characters in the one-woman production.

In November 2025, Erivo published her book Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much via Flatiron Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. The book was released on November 18, 2025, and became an instant NEW YORK TIMES Bestseller.

She recently wrapped production on Paramount’s CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE, where she will star alongside an incredible ensemble cast including Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and more, as well as KAROSHI.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 16 Hrs 33 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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