Viral Coco Marshall to Make Debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

After receiving millions of views online for her community theatre performances of Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, viral sensation Coco Marshall (aka “Feed the Birds Girl”) will make her New York and cabaret debut in Coco Marshall: A Star Is Born, live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, October 19 at 7pm.

The one-night-only cabaret, which will feature guest stars from Broadway and beyond including Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys, The Music Man), Cara Rose DiPietro (CBS “Elsbeth”), Echo Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Gabriella Pizzolo (“Stranger Things,” Matilda, Fun Home), Kuhoo Verma (Heathers, Octet), Leana Rae Concepcion (25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee, Merrily We Roll Along) and Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Heathers), will also be livestreamed nationwide. Patrick B. Phillips will serve as Music Director and Arranger.

She fed the birds and left no crumbs. Now, New York... Mariah Poppins is coming. Coco Marshall: A Star Is Born is a benefit for Coco's College Fund produced by Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO). In-person tickets are available now and range from $45-60. Livestream tickets are $10.

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