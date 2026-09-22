THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Celebrate Halloween With Special Events
The production will feature specialty cocktails, themed hot dogs, and costume-shop collaborations throughout the month.
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, will celebrate Halloween and the whole month of October with a variety of unique surprises, in-theatre events and partnerships. Some things just go together like fishnets and heels, hot dogs and mustard…or The Rocky Horror Show and Halloween!
ALL MONTH LONG
THE OFFICIAL FRANK-N-FURTER: Nathan's Famous
Don't get hot and flustered, use a bit of mustard! For the month of October, we're partnering with Nathan's Famous on the Official Frank-N-Furter! Around the city, select restaurants and carts will be carrying the “Dr. Frank-N-Furter”: a hot dog with spicy mustard and relish.
“When the opportunity came up to partner with The Rocky Horror Show, we knew we had to have a little fun with Frank-N-Furter,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan's Famous. “We're honored to be a small part of this incredible show's history with this limited time offering. The spicy mustard gives this classic Nathan's hot dog a little extra kick, and the relish finishes it off. It's spicy, fun and a great way to celebrate the show.”
SAY AHHH…BRACADABRA
Head to the iconic lower Manhattan costume shop ABRACADABRA (19 West 21st St.) all through October to shop some Rocky-inspired looks from a Rocky-themed (!!) section. And don't forget to check out a very special window display. Trust us, you can't miss it.
SOMETHING IS BREWING
Beginning Oct. 1, Mom's, Dolly's, Lady Blue, and Miss Nellie's will be carrying a specialty cocktail in honor of The Rocky Horror Show. We won't reveal the flavor, but we can guarantee it'll thrill, chill, and fulfill.
POUR SOME UNICORN SNOT ON IT
Make a detour to one of our bathrooms to try out some Unicorn Snot (also known as body glitter, but that's much less fun to say) and give your look a little extra outer space sparkle.
PUT A SOCK ON IT
All month long, Sock Dreams will be giving out special thigh-high socks and fishnets as appreciation to some of our best-dressed audience members. You never know when and where the team will put a sock on it, so dress accordingly!
SWEET TEMPTATION
Something deliciously unexpected is coming to The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens. All October long, stop by before the show for a sweet surprise inspired by Rocky Horror, paired with our Broadway Express menu experience. It's the perfectly mischevious way to kick off your night at the theater.
EVERY FRIDAY
THE FASHION FLOOR SHOW
Every night should be an excuse to dress up. But each Friday in October, we'll be on the lookout for the night's most unforgettable looks. And if you happen to catch our eye, there might just be something special in it for you…
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
STAGE DOOR AFTER DARK GIVEAWAY
Head to the stage door post-performance on Oct. 20, when we will be giving away custom Rocky Horror Sharpie permanent markers… Because every autograph needs a little attitude. Must show proof of attendance
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
HOW 'BOUT A CHAT?
Don't even think about going straight home following the performance. Stay seated for a special conversation with members of our cast. Come curious… Leave with a few secrets.
In partnership with Audience Rewards.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
DECLARE YOUR FRANKIE ALLEGIANCE
Get up early for this one (or just stay out extra late). In celebration of our fans—who are the best creatures on this and every planet—we will be giving away custom hats to the first 30 people in our rush line on the morning of Oct. 22. We encourage you to let us know exactly what kind of “Frankie” Fan you are with these fill-in-the-blank hats!
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
ACHIEVE BALCONY CREATURE STATUS
Depending on who you ask, the back row is the best row and on Oct. 27, we're giving you one more reason to believe it. Everyone in the back few rows of the mezz will receive a special bracelet to show the world you're a proud balcony creature. We just better hear you make some extra loud noise when the Usherette shouts you out.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
POSTERS FROM OUTER SPACE
Everyone at the October 30 performance goes home with a limited-edition poster made exclusively for that night. Once it's gone, it's gone, never returning to Earth again.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
IT'S HALLOWEEN AT THE ROCKY HORROW SHOW!
- MATINEE: Get dressed up, you do have somewhere to go! To kick off our two-show Halloween day, we're hosting a big ol' Costume Parade. Come outfitted to impress, terrify, seduce, or just otherwise make an entrance. Following the performance, our cast will judge a parade of the day's best looks.
- EVENING: Let's do the poster drop… again: All attendees will also receive a limited-edition poster exclusive to the Halloween performance.
Who knows what other surprises are lurking in the night? The only way to find out is to be there.
The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. The production recently announced that Rosie O'Donnell will star in the role of “Narrator” for a two-week special limited run, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 through Sunday, October 18, 2026. O'Donnell will take on the role while current “Narrator” Rachel Dratch takes a short leave from the production, but will return to the role on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. For a full schedule of The Rocky Horror Show October activations and experiences, please click HERE. Highlights include:
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