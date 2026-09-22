



What happens when Broadway meets fintech? Audiences are about to find out, with the arrival of Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. The production will star Billy Porter (Emmy, Tony, Grammy award winner), Billy Zane (Titanic, The Phantom), and Jessica Vosk (Beaches, Wicked). The performance will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026 at the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th Street, New York, NY.

It is a show about bills and starring Bills, created for the finance leaders who make sure the bills get paid and the show goes on. The show will feature original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product.

Bill Pay The Musical began with a simple belief: paying bills should not require this much drama. So Ramp made it a Broadway musical instead. The production brings Ramp’s signature sense of humor to the stage. The company has previously turned financial operations into unexpected cultural moments through campaigns including Brian's Office, Funeral for the Penny, and Brian’s Hair.

The show also draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. Bill Pay The Musical reimagines that tradition for the AI era.

"There are moments from your childhood, there are tap-dancing hobbits, there are confetti cannons, there’s Billy Porter, there’s Billy Zane doing his cool, sexy, seductive dance that he’s very excited to do," said director Keaton Wooden. "For me, one of the big goals is even if we’re doing something silly, we have to find a piece of heart to it. That was sort of my directive to our writers: I don’t care if it’s 45 seconds, we need a genuine moment of earnestness in 60 minutes of insanity."

"I think for me, the pinch-me is honestly how many different things we get to do. It’s not even just one thing. There are big dance numbers. There are big comedy moments. There’s hip-hop, there’s Broadway vaudeville gags. I think for us, it really does feel like a buffet of creativity that we’re being given the chance to do."

Watch in this video as he chats more about what audiences can expect from the musical experience.