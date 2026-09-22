Will Burton, Ashley Blanchet and More Join MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill

​Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed additional cast and the creative team for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, opening Paper Mill's upcoming 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. Performances begin Wednesday, November 18 ahead of a Sunday, November 22 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse, in a run continuing through Sunday, January 3.

Led by the previously announced Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins, the company will also feature Will Burton (Beetlejuice, South Pacific at Paper Mill) as Bert, Will Blum (Beetlejuice, 1776 at Paper Mill) as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet (Waitress, Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Paper Mill) as Winifred Banks, Dierdre Friel (Leap of Faith, Dogfight) as Mrs. Brill, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Mary Poppins is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and choreographed by Denis Jones. The creative team also includes Ben McNaboe (music direction), Timothy Mackabee (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Charlie Morrison (lighting design), Don Hanna (sound design), Kelly James Tighe (scenic coordination and additional design), and J. Jared Janas (wig, hair, and makeup design). Casting is by The TRC Company.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is a spectacular musical filled with wonder, wit, and unforgettable songs. When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. Featuring beloved classics like 'A Spoonful of Sugar,' 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,' and 'Step in Time,' the show is a dazzling blend of heart, humor, and breathtaking stage magic. Mary Poppins is a joyful theatrical experience that reminds us anything can happen if you let it.

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