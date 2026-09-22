Exclusive: Watch 'Merrily We Roll Along' From Signature Theatre Production

Watch an exclusive look at Jason Gotay, Jake Lowenthal, Melanie Field, and the cast of Signature Theatre's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG perform the title song. Watch the exclusive first look video now!

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The production's orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.

Directed by Matthew Gardiner, Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life takes the Signature stage after a 20-year absence. Told in reverse chronological order, Merrily We Roll Along follows three longtime friends as they navigate idealism, loyalty and disappointment over the course of twenty years. The successes and failures of their adulthoods unwind as the cynicism of age erases back to the glowing optimism of youth. Crackling with wit and a rich musical score, Sondheim's gem features the gorgeous songs “Our Time,” “Good Thing Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By.”

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along is rounded out by Kerstin Anderson (Broadway's My Fair Lady, National Tour of The Sound of Music) as Beth Spencer, Maria Rizzo (Signature's Pippin, Ragtime) as Gussie Carneige, James Whalen (Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello, Signature's Primary Trust) as Joe Josephson, and Neal Gaensehals (Kennedy Center's The Nutcracker, StageCoach Theatre's A Christmas Story) as Frank Jr.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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