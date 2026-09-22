Cyrus Veyssi to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET

New York City based creator, writer, and comedian Cyrus Veyssi will make their Broadway debut in the musical comedy & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this October. Veyssi, best known for their work in beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and culture, and using humor and storytelling to champion self-expression and representation, will begin performances in the role of 'May' on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, through December 6, 2026.

“Little Cyrus' dream has always been Broadway, since the moment I did my first show in kindergarten to the countless trips to NYC squeezing in as many shows as possible into my itinerary,” Veyssi said. “I'm honored and humbled to join such a remarkable cast and crew, and to play the role of sweet May, a character whose journey is close to my heart.”

Veyssi was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Creators in 2025 and one of Rolling Stone's Top Creators in 2026. They join current cast members Spencer Sutherland as 'Romeo,' Anthony Gargiula as 'Francois,' and Kenzie Ziegler as 'Charmion.'

As previously announced, the hit musical will end its run on Broadway on January 3, 2027.

About & Juliet:

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as 'Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as 'Lance,' Alison Luff as 'Anne,' Corey Mach as 'Shakespeare,' Michael Iván Carrier as 'May,' Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,' Spencer Sutherland as 'Romeo,' and Anthony Gargiula as 'François,' with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Makai Hernandez, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, Romy Vuksan, and Kenzie Ziegler.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

About Cyrus Veyssi

Cyrus is a New York City–based creator, writer, and comedian with a community of over 2 million followers across social media and more than 77 million views on TikTok. Their work explores the intersections of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, using humor to challenge the gender binary and champion diversity and inclusion. In 2025, Cyrus was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Creators, recognizing their impact on digital culture and storytelling. They have been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, HuffPost, The Boston Globe, Allure, The Zoe Report, Cosmopolitan, AdAge, and more and have collaborated with major brands including Dell, Neutrogena, Wendy's, La Mer, Google, Maybelline, and many more. Most recently, Cyrus released HONEY, a unique affirmations journal designed to inspire, empower, and invite reflection. The interactive book features 30 affirmations paired with 30 blank pages, encouraging readers to craft their own affirmations and engage in mindful self-expression. Next Up, Cyrus looks forward to continuing to create meaningful content, expand their creative voice, and serve as a powerful force for self-expression and representation for their generation.

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