Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/20/26 - Grosses Climb 8.2% as HAMILTON Tops the Week

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 09/20/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

TITANÍQUE closed on 9/20. SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 9/28. NYC Broadway Week began on 9/8 and ended on 9/20.

THE LOST BOYS had seven performances with 1,648 seats and one performance with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,842. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,605.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway had a gala performance with a predominantly comped house on Tuesday September 15.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 09/20/2026), 26 shows played on Broadway, with 236,037 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,070,361. The average ticket price was $114.69. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 94.98%, with 236,037 of 248,525 available seats filled.

Attendance increased by 5.41% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 38, 2025), attendance decreased by 5.31%.

Overall grosses rose 8.20% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 15.94% ($27,070,361 vs. $32,202,004).

The average ticket price of $114.69 was $2.95 higher than last week and $14.49 lower than the same week last year ($129.18).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

CHICAGO: $995,932 vs. $741,960 (+34.2% change)

HADESTOWN: $921,920 vs. $724,308 (+27.3% change)

MJ: $1,622,620 vs. $1,282,137 (+26.6% change)

OH, MARY!: $1,517,710 vs. $1,300,031 (+16.7% change)

THE GREAT GATSBY: $1,015,122 vs. $961,776 (+5.5% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 95.0%. Same week last year: 93.9%. Change: Up 1.1 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,618,710

THE LION KING: $1,762,839

MJ: $1,622,620

OH, MARY!: $1,517,710

TITANÍQUE: $1,347,414

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $287,754

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $640,447

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $667,523

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $704,027

JUST IN TIME: $709,471

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY!: $400,947

TITANÍQUE: $314,688

THE GREAT GATSBY: $155,031

& JULIET: $151,535

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $121,211

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $-574,816

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $-31,223

CHICAGO: $-1,201

JUST IN TIME: $15,540

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $17,293

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $245.75

OH, MARY!: $212.80

MJ: $151.89

THE LION KING: $136.38

JUST IN TIME: $127.90

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $64.58

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $76.26

ALADDIN: $80.48

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $82.96

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $83.10

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO: 101.4%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

JUST IN TIME: 100.5%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 100.3%

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 84.2%

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 84.5%

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 85.4%

THE LOST BOYS: 87.3%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 89.8%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 1209

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1160

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 1157

SCHMIGADOON!: 994

& JULIET: 892

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: -975

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.