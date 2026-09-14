Video: Watch the Cast of MIDNIGHT Sing 'Forever' in Rehearsals

Ahead of the first preview this week, Todrick Hall’s Midnight has released a sneak peek of the song “Forever.” Midnight, produced by Caryn Sterling, will officially open at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Sunday, September 27, following two sold-out engagements in London.

The principal cast includes Todrick Hall, Jeremy Beloate (“The Voice”), Jimmy Brewer (Shucked), Kennedy Caughell (Hell’s Kitchen), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Sidney Dupont (Tony Award nominee, Paradise Square), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Autumn Hurlbert (Tammy Faye), Kolbi Jordan (“American Idol”), Bella Coppola (Smash), Ciarán McCarthy (Kinky Boots), and Charlotte Odusanya (The Wiz). Bella Coppola joins the company replacing Sarah Lynn Marion who departed the production due to injury.

The ensemble includes: Gregory Carl Banks Jr. (Back to the Future), Kyla Bartholomeusz (Hamilton), Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge!), Brandon Burks (Gypsy), Jaylon C. Crump (Hadestown), Abbey Friedmann (Back to the Future: The Musical), Ndaya Dream Hoskins (SMASH), Omar Madden (Real Women Have Curves), Brayden Newby (Moulin Rouge!), JJ Niemann (Hamilton), Barnaby Reiter (Titaníque), Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors), Nissi Shalome (Some Like It Hot), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen), Jenni Thomasson (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Matthew Varvar (The Outsiders) and Emily Yates (42nd Street).

The creative team includes Laurence Stannard (Music Supervisor, Arranger, Co-Orchestrator, Music Director), Mark Crossland (Co-Original Orchestrations), Morgan Large (Set Designer), Beck Jones (Costume Designer), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Designer), Lawrence Schober (Sound Designer), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig & Hair Designer), Sujotta Pace (Casting Director) Samuel Yates (Dramaturgy) Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet (Co-Fight Directors/Armorers) and Stephen Kopel (Casting Director). Production Stage Manager is McBee. Production management is by Parrish Productions LLC/Lauren Parrish. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Director of Audience Strategy is Table 7 Strategy, Director of Ticketing & Revenue is Brent McCreary. Publicity is handled by The Press Room.

Midnight is written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom, and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Midnight is produced by Caryn Sterling and co-produced by Robert & Cynthia Chapek, Joe Kiani, Sean Nyberg & Paul Danforth, Erika K. Turner, Caroline Jeske and Scott "Scooter" Braun.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...