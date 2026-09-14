Video: Sierra Boggess Shares Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman PHANTOM Demo Tape

Sierra Boggess, who is currently playing Carlotta in the 40th anniversary cast of The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End, recently shared on Instagram that she found a cassette tape in her dressing room that was marked "Andrew's Phantom demo." In a cheeky video, she asked "What would Carlotta do?" as she debated whether to play the tape or put it back where she found it.

Two days later, she posted a follow-up video, alongside Beatrice Penny-Touré who is playing Christine, where she played the tape. The tape featured the voices of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as the show's original star, Sarah Brightman, who was learning the show's title song for the first time. An emotional Sierra and Beatrice listened along, clutching each other as they unveiled this little piece of Phantom history.

Watch the video!

About The Phantom of the Opera

The 40th Anniversary cast of London's Phantom of the Opera is led by Broadway star Jordan Donica as The Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, with Rhys Whitfield returning to the production as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. The cast also includes Matt Bateman as Piangi, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, with Joanna Riding as Madam Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The original staging of Hal Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, was revised for the post-Covid re-opening of the production in 2021 by Seth Sklar-Heyn and Chrissie Cartwright, and the original stage and costume design by the legendary Maria Björnson was thrillingly restored and updated with even more spectacular effects by Matt Kinley and Jill Parker, lit by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter and Musical Supervision by Simon Lee.

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