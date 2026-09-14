Videos: Ariana Madix Makes First Entrance and Takes First Bows in JUST IN TIME

Ariana Madix has returned to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just in Time, beginning performances on Saturday, September 12 at Circle in the Square Theatre. She will play a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22, 2026. The show released clips of Madix's first entrance, as well as her first curtain call. Check out the videos below!

The new role brings Madix back to Broadway two years after making her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her initial 2024 engagement proved such a success that it was extended, and she later returned to the production for a second run. Now, she steps into the world of Bobby Darin opposite Jeremy Jordan in the hit musical. Watch a clip of her performing 'Ain't That A Shame' in rehearsal here.

Ariana Madix is a television personality, actress and host best known as the host of Love Island USA and for her longtime role on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2024, with her initial engagement extended following strong ticket sales, and later returned to the role for a second run.

About Just in Time

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time charts Darin's career from teen idol to international star and explores his determination to build a career on his own terms while knowing his time could be limited.

The company also includes Olivia Holt, Carrie St. Louis, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, Jaime Foord, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Jeffrey Schecter and Tristen Buettel. Whitney Levitt will join the company as Sandra Dee beginning December 1.

Just in Time began performances March 31, 2025 and opened April 26 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and an original concept by Ted Chapin.

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