Video: Joy Woods Performs 'Limited Life' From GALILEO; Full Cast Revealed

Ahead of the Broadway premiere of Galileo, an all new video has been released of Joy Woods performing “Limited Life” in a workshop presentation of the musical. Joy plays the role of Virginia Galilei. Check out the video here!

The complete cast has also been announced for Galileo, which will star the previously announced four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier, and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Joining the previously announced stars, including Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth (Beautiful), Adam Halpin (Chess), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six), Rico LeBron (Swept Away), Michael J. Mainwaring (Swept Away), Terica Marie (Six), Rob Marnell (Mamma Mia!), Alexander Mendoza (Frozen), Ramone Nelson (MJ: The Musical), Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock (Swept Away), David Rowen (Swept Away), Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with swings Nicci Claspell (Moulin Rouge!), Ninako Donville (Pirates!), Cameron Johnson (Swept Away), Michal Kolaczkowski (Moulin Rouge!), and Noah Plomgren (Dead Outlaw). Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, “Stranger Things”) will alternate as ‘Galileo Galilei’ at certain performances.

The production will also host a special concert event at The Edge on Thursday, September 24 at 7 PM, featuring appearances by members of the cast and creative team. Admission to the concert is included with all September 24 tickets to The Edge.

Galileo is the new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity’s understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway.

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