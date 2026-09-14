THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical Will Premiere in Chicago in Summer 2027

The long-awaited stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride is expected to premiere in Chicago next summer. Producer Jeffrey Seller shared the information with The Chicago Tribune, ahead of the official announcement.

The production will reportedly open at the Nederlander Theatre on July 19, 2027, and run through August 22. A Broadway theater or dates have not been revealed at this time, but it is likely that the show will transfer during the 2027-28 season.

The Princess Bride is based on the William Goldman novel and the 1987 Rob Reiner movie, and will feature a book by Bob Martin and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The musical will be directed by Alex Timbers with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. Casting has yet to be announced.

Read the original story on The Chicago Tribune.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the next round of work sessions for the musical is scheduled for November 9 through December 17, 2026. The continued development follows a workshop of the highly anticipated adaptation that previously featured a cast stacked with Broadway favorites. That workshop was headed by Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Billy, Jonathan Hadary as Grampa, Kevin William Paul as Westley, and Erika Henningsen as Princess Buttercup.

Originally released as a 1987 film, The Princess Bride, based on the novel by William Goldman, has long occupied a singular place in pop culture. Blending romance, adventure, and sharp wit, the story follows the quest to rescue Buttercup from an unwanted marriage, aided by characters who have become cultural touchstones.

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