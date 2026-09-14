Andrew Scott Will Lead SEA WALL Film, Captured Live on Stage

Andrew Scott will star in a new feature film version of Sea Wall, the play written for him by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens. Directed by Peabody Award winner Tina Satter, performances will take place at Studio Seaview.

In an industry first, Sea Wall will be shot for a one-of-a-kind new feature film. Conceived as a film about the creation of theater, the project will not only feature Scott's performances, but the complete life of the event surrounding it – backstage, on stage, and in the house, with the audience at each performance serving as an essential character in the feature.

The film will be captured throughout 19 performances at Studio Seaview from Friday, October 16 to Friday, October 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Creative team for Sea Wall includes Lighting Design by Isabella Byrd and Sound Design by Ben Williams. For the film, Paul Yee is the Director of Photography and Parker Lutz will be advising on production design.

Sea Wall will be produced on stage by Seaview, Spencer Ross, Steven Demmler, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Linden Productions, Both/And Productions and Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra. Executive Produced by Wessex Grove and ATG Productions.

Details on the release of the film will be announced at a later date.

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