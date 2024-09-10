Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
by Stephi Wild
Maybe Happy Ending is on its way to Broadway, beginning just next month. The first five songs have been released from the show, and are available to stream now. Listen here!. (more...)
Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza Will Face Off on HOT ONES VERSUS
by Stephi Wild
Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza will face off in an all new episode of the web series, Hot Ones Versus, which will premiere on YouTube on September 10. The duo, who were famously roommates for a period of time in 2023, will go head-to-head in the spinoff of the original Hot Ones.. (more...)
JC Chasez Will Release a FRANKENSTEIN Inspired Musical Theater Concept Album
by Stephi Wild
Performer and member of boy band NSYNC, JC Chasez, is trying his hand at musical theater! The singer, songwriter, producer and actor has teamed up with songwriter and composer Jimmy Harry to create a concept album inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein.. (more...)
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler & Laura Bell Bundy to Reunite Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original Hairspray stars Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy will debut their show Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now! Off-Broadway! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Sara Bareilles, Andrew Rannells, & More Announced For AN EVENING WITH AARON LAZAR at City Winery NYC
by Joshua Wright
The Broadway community will come together with Project ALS on October 22nd, 2024 at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research. . (more...)
Quinn VanAntwerp to Join SHUCKED National Tour as 'Gordy'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Quinn VanAntwerp will be joining the national tour of Shucked as Gordy! Learn. (more...)
Videos: Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and More Perform at Elsie Fest
by Stephi Wild
The 7th Annual Elsie Fest took place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all of the action! Check out a roundup of videos from many of the performances, featuring Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and more!. (more...)
