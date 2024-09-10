Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, September 11

The Hills of California begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, September 12

The Roommate opens on Broadway

Friday, September 13

Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway

John Mulaney Will Return to Broadway in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

by Stephi Wild

John Mulaney will return to Broadway in the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. Learn more about the show and how to secure tickets here!

Words From The Wings: Amanda LaMotte of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Amanda LaMotte who is currently appearing in Once Upon a Mattress. Amanda told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!

Video: Audra McDonald & GYPSY Orchestra Reopen the Majestic Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Audra McDonald and the Gypsy orchestra have reopened the Majestic Theatre! Get a first listen to the overture from the upcoming revival.

Listen to 5 Songs from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

by Stephi Wild

Maybe Happy Ending is on its way to Broadway, beginning just next month. The first five songs have been released from the show, and are available to stream now. Listen here!

Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza Will Face Off on HOT ONES VERSUS

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza will face off in an all new episode of the web series, Hot Ones Versus, which will premiere on YouTube on September 10. The duo, who were famously roommates for a period of time in 2023, will go head-to-head in the spinoff of the original Hot Ones.

JC Chasez Will Release a FRANKENSTEIN Inspired Musical Theater Concept Album

by Stephi Wild

Performer and member of boy band NSYNC, JC Chasez, is trying his hand at musical theater! The singer, songwriter, producer and actor has teamed up with songwriter and composer Jimmy Harry to create a concept album inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein.

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler & Laura Bell Bundy to Reunite Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Original Hairspray stars Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy will debut their show Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now! Off-Broadway! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.

Sara Bareilles, Andrew Rannells, & More Announced For AN EVENING WITH AARON LAZAR at City Winery NYC

by Joshua Wright

The Broadway community will come together with Project ALS on October 22nd, 2024 at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research.

Quinn VanAntwerp to Join SHUCKED National Tour as 'Gordy'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Quinn VanAntwerp will be joining the national tour of Shucked as Gordy! Learn.

Videos: Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and More Perform at Elsie Fest

by Stephi Wild

The 7th Annual Elsie Fest took place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all of the action! Check out a roundup of videos from many of the performances, featuring Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and more!

