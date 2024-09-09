Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza Will Face Off on HOT ONES VERSUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza will face off in an all new episode of the web series, Hot Ones Versus, which will premiere on YouTube on September 10. The duo, who were famously roommates for a period of time in 2023, will go head-to-head in the spinoff of the original Hot Ones.

The premise of the show is to tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses.

Find out who will win on Tuesday at 1pm EST on the YouTube channel, First We Feast here.